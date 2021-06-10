42-Year-Old Adam Levine Proves Age Is Just A Number With Scintillating Full Body Workout

Adam Levine is a pop singer, not a fitness idol. He can still curl metal though.

The lead singer of Maroon 5 yesterday shared a bunch of Instagram Stories showing off some scintillating workouts. Levine is currently on holiday in Maui, Hawaii.

One was a video of himself lifting a kettlebell while doing a forward lunge. “These are harder than they look,” he captioned the clip.

Another showed him twisting around with a medicine ball, working his core. Other videos he has posted (and appeared in) this year show him using ankle weights, looking “fly as f***” and doing cable flys (as well as doing couple workouts in bright orange pants).

In the most recent videos, the 42-year-old singer, who has 13.2 million followers on Instagram, looked ripped. His tattooed biceps and abs glinted in the sun. He wore a pair of star-printed swim shorts.

He also sported a shaved head and a beard.

Levine’s personal trainer Austin Pohlen told Us Weekly in March that Levine takes his workout routine seriously.

“He walks on the treadmill for, like, an hour-and-a-half to two hours every day and then we train, but he also adds in yoga about three times a week and then a little less than that right now, but yoga has really helped him,” Pohlen said. “And then one day a week we’ve been doing pilates.”

He added: “We strength train four to five times a week. And [he’s] just working on getting leaner while building muscle mass.”

Our take? He looks just as fit – if not fitter – than he did 10 years ago.

