LeBron James Fashion Experiment Proves Loud Shirts Are Officially Back In Style

It’s official: loud shirts are back in style. And it seems there’s no bigger proponent of the trend – quite literally – than the NBA’s biggest star, LeBron James.

The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers lynchpin (and freshly-minted Hollywood star) has always had an affinity for colourful shirts, but it seems as if he’s really upped the ante in 2021.

At game five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on the weekend, LeBron sat courtside in an eclectic beige patterned shirt from Dries van Noten that featured a unique ‘distorted’ white contrasting slash down the middle, which he paired with some similarly lairy Cutler and Gross sunglasses and a solid gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Only days before, he was spotted strolling around in LA in a Prada number with a geometric pattern and large ‘Zodiac’ embroidery, again wearing some funky shades (this time some Paul Smiths, which are actually also made by Cutler and Gross).

In short, he’s adding even more fuel to the fire when it comes to summer 2021’s loud shirt renaissance.

Other male celebrities who have cottoned on to the loud summer shirt trend include Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Scott Disick and Cristiano Ronaldo, just to name a few.

Another two well-dressed men who’ve jumped on board the loud shirt trend are Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. The pair recently shared a photo of them relaxing in the desert in some colourful silk numbers, promoting their new mezcal brand, Dos Hombres.

(If you want to read more about the difference between tequila and mezcal, read our handy high-level drinking guide here.)

LeBron’s been riding high since the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, the much-anticipated sequel to the cult 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy film that saw Michael Jordan appear on-screen alongside Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. Jordan was the biggest player of his day, so it only makes sense to have the sequel star the biggest player of today: LeBron James.

The movie has received mixed reviews from critics but so far has turned out to be a hit at the box office – and also where merchandise is concerned…

