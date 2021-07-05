Russell Wilson Celebrates Big Venice Holiday With Surprisingly Small Rolex

Generally speaking, American football players like wearing big, flashy, high-end watches.

Tom Brady’s a fan of the IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch, which, as the name implies, is a rather hefty timepiece. Cam Newton likes the hefty Hublot King Power, which weighs in at a whopping 48mm. Drew Brees loves Panerais, the ultimate big man’s watch. You get the picture.

But Russell Wilson is a little different. Despite his bulky build and tough appearance, it seems the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has a somewhat more restrained taste in timepieces – and isn’t afraid to rock a watch that men half his size would consider ‘too small’.

Currently on holiday in Venice with his wife, the mononymous singer/songwriter Ciara, ‘Dangeruss’ has been spotted wearing a yellow gold Rolex Day-Date 36 (ref. 118238) on a number of occasions – an interesting and elegant choice for an NFL player.

Set on Rolex’s famous ‘President’ bracelet and featuring a green ombré dial, it’s an exceptionally classy rendition of Rolex’s famous dress watch.

The green dial makes it particularly special: as the brand’s ‘signature colour’, Rolex only use green to denote special models or to celebrate different milestones. Appropriately, this reference was first released in 2019, the 60th anniversary of the Day-Date.

We applaud Wilson’s taste, as well as his willingness to wear something many of his peers might choose to avoid. Perhaps it’s further evidence that men’s watch sizes are getting smaller, after years of getting bigger… Watch this space.

RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr Kickstarts ‘Controversial’ Watch Trend Men Should Pay Attention To

The watch might be cool, but really, we’re more jealous of the fact that he can actually enjoy a European holiday. Australians are absolutely champing at the bit to get vaccinated so they can travel overseas once again – read our report on this tantalising study.

Read Next