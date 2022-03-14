OMEGA Dropped An ‘Australian’ Speedmaster…And It’s A Bloody Ripper

Earlier this month, we were going goo-goo over speculation that a green and gold Rolex Submariner is on the cards for 2022, and rounded up some of the best green and gold watches on the market… If only we knew what OMEGA was going to reveal just days later.

With Watches & Wonders 2022 just around the corner, OMEGA has launched a pre-emptive strike with their inaugural OMEGA Days event: a veritable cornucopia of watch releases that have reminded us that OMEGA remains a law unto itself and an absolute titan of the watch industry.

But despite the sheer volume of new watches, there’s one release that clearly stands out amongst the pack. Meet the new OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine Gold (ref. 310.60.42.50.10): one of the most sumptuous renditions of the famous space-faring timepiece ever made, and one with a colour scheme that’ll have any Aussie frothing over.

As the name implies, it’s crafted from OMEGA’s proprietary Moonshine Gold: an 18ct yellow gold alloy that has a distinctively paler hue than traditional 18ct yellow gold, and is much more resistant to the fading of colour and lustre over time.

L-R: the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine Gold in green (ref. 310.60.42.50.10.001) and gold (ref.

310.62.42.50.99.001).

Combine that lovely gold with that green PVD dial and bezel, and you’ve got a truly luxurious combination on your hands. Of course, green and gold are Australia’s signature sporting colours, so this new ‘Speedy’ represents perhaps the pinnacle of horological perfection for any patriotic Aussie.

Then, consider that OMEGA has been the official timing partner of the Olympics for years… And maybe this is the ultimate ‘gold for Australia’ you could ever hope to win?

For those who aren’t so patriotic – or just not as keen on the green – the Moonshine Gold has a second variation (ref. 310.62.42.50.99) with a gold dial, black subdials, a black ceramic bezel and an optional black rubber strap, the underside of which features a texture that emulates the distinctive craters and pockmarks of the lunar surface.

We could spend all day talking about the dozens of new watches that were unveiled at OMEGA Days, but we thought we’d highlight two others that really caught our eye.

Continuing with the green theme, the much-loved Seamaster Diver 300M (James Bond’s watch of choice) is now available with a green dial and bezel. It’s a simple change, but one that’s sure to get collectors’ hearts racing.

L-R: the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M in green (ref. 210.30.42.20.10.001) and the titanium OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep (ref. 215.92.46.21.01.001).

Slightly less straightforward is the new Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep. The result of years of research and development, the Ultra Deep is a real landmark in watchmaking. Why? This ground-breaking timepiece is officially the most water-resistant watch available to consumers, with a mind-blowingly high water-resistance rating of 6,000m.

That’s over 18 times the depth a human being is physically capable of diving – and crucially, a good 2,100m more water-resistant than perennial rival Rolex’s Sea-Dweller Deepsea. And people say OMEGA does nothing but make Moonwatches…

Check out the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine Gold, Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep and the rest of the 2022 OMEGA Days releases as OMEGA’s online boutique here.

