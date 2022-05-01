Netflix Starts Canning (Some) Original Films & TV Series

After recently announcing that for the first time in ten years they’d lost subscribers, Netflix could potentially lose its reign as the ‘best streaming platform’. This is because after the announcement, Netflix’s share price plummeted.

Plus, the streaming giant has projected they’ll lose another two million subscribers during the current quarter (April 2022 to June 2022); a projection that’ll most likely prove true as many are thinking of unsubscribing due to the possibility of Netflix globally introducing strict anti-password-sharing measures as well as commercials.

In what can be seen as an attempt to save some dollars after a staggering loss, Netflix has, according to The Wrap, fired Phil Rynda – who was essentially head of Original Animation at Netflix – as well as several of his staff members.

Not only this, Netflix has cancelled some upcoming original films and TV series that were in the middle of production as well as established Netflix Originals with a season or two already on the platform. Read on to see everything Netflix has cancelled this year.

Another Life

Set in the future, Another Life followed Niko Breckenridge and her crew as they embark on a dangerous mission in space to investigate a mysterious alien artifact. Another Life ran for two seasons before getting cancelled in February of this year. And while Netflix didn’t provide an explanation for Another Life’s cancellation, it’s most likely because the series received average reviews.

Archive 81

Archive 81 centred around Dan Turner, an archivist who was hired to restore damaged videotapes from 1994. As he works, Turner discovers the tapes are that of a filmmaker and document her investigation into a dangerous cult, and ultimately, Turner becomes fascinated… Archive 81 had one season that went to number one on Netflix US upon its release and received favourable reviews, and yet Netflix cancelled it in March of this year.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Based on the book series of the same name, The Baby-Sitters Club had two seasons that featured a modern retelling of the books – a young group of girls who start a babysitting service. The series was cancelled by Netflix in March this year, most likely due to low viewership in the US.

Bone

In 2019, Netflix confirmed it was adapting Jeff Smith’s beloved comic series Bone into either an animated film or series. There was no update on the project until this month when Netflix announced it has been cancelled.

Bright 2

Bright, the popular Netflix film starring Will Smith as a detective who pairs up with an Orc to find a magic wand, was supposed to be getting a sequel. However, Bright 2 has now been cancelled. Some reports suggest this is because of Smith’s infamous Oscars incident but it could also be a nice quick way for Netflix to save a few bucks.

Cooking With Paris

I’m going to be brutally honest here: I’m not surprised that Netflix cancelled Cooking With Paris. The series that followed Paris Hilton ‘cooking’, only went for one season and while it did appear in Australia’s Top Ten TV Shows during its debut on Netflix AU, viewership plummeted shortly after and reviews were rather negative.

Diablero

While Money Heist and Squid Game proved that foreign series can be well received by Western countries, unfortunately, the Mexican series, Diablero couldn’t attain the same kind of success that the other two series did. Diablero ran for two seasons and followed an unlikely trio joining forces to battle evil; it was cancelled by Netflix in March.

Fast & Loose

Another Netflix Original film that was supposed to star Will Smith, Fast & Loose has also been cancelled. The film would’ve followed Smith’s character waking up with memory loss and not being able to distinguish whether he was a crime kingpin or an undercover CIA agent. Again, Fast & Loose may have been cancelled because of Smith’s behaviour at the Oscars but Netflix hasn’t given an official explanation.

Gentefied

Following three Latino cousins as they try to save their grandfather’s taco shop from gentrification for two seasons, Gentefied was cancelled by Netflix in January. Again, no reasoning was given for the cancellation of this series; which received positive reviews and managed to crack the Top Ten TV shows on Netflix US upon its release.

On The Verge

On The Verge followed four female friends in their late 40s, who rather than having mid-life crises, decide to live life to the fullest. The series ran for one season before Netflix cancelled it this month.

Toil & Trouble

And finally, Toil & Trouble – an upcoming animated series from Lauren Faust, known for her work on My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and The Iron Giant, which was mid-way through production – has now been cancelled. The show would’ve followed a witch named Smudge and her cat, Jinx.

