Traveller Slams Holiday Rental For Disgusting Find In Bed

A traveller has taken to Reddit to share the story of finding two dirty undergarments hidden underneath the sheets of their bed.

A traveller has let their grievances fly on Reddit. Over what? They found a couple of dirty pairs of undies in the bed of their Airbnb. The traveller, who goes by the username u/SideRepresentative, wrote the following in disgust on Monday: “Our airbnb said [they] dont strip the sheets. We did anyway to be nice, and found these two dirty undergarments. im [sic] just so disgusted.”

“I did check for cameras but don’t really know what to look for, my fiance checked too and he didn’t find anything either. The owner claimed its [sic] theirs, and got wrapped up when they washed the sheets.”

“Am I the only one who thinks it’s pretty weird to wash your personal underwear with sheets you give to total strangers? They also had not one napkin in the house. No paper towels. I had to use toilet paper as my napkin for dinner… and it was SINGLE PLY.”

For good measure, they included the following photo for reference.

The offending image… Source: Reddit

The post inspired comments of both the sympathetic and the fun-poking varieties. One user wrote: “Well, they warned you…” Another said: “This is sus as fuck. ‘Don’t strip the sheets coz we don’t bother to change them between guests and just leave them on.’ Did you check the room for cameras? If they’re that gross you don’t know what they get up to.”

Another played devil’s advocate, writing: “To me, it looks like these undies may have been clumped up with the sheets after they came out.”

Along the same lines, another Reddit user said: “As someone who washes my smaller blankets with clothing occasionally, you don’t notice.”

“I’ll get all cozy and suddenly find a fuckin sock in my bed that was wrapped in the blanket.” Reddit user EssieAmnesia



“But wouldn’t you notice them when you make the bed?!” another asked (to which another replied: “In my experience, sometimes yes and sometimes no”).

The discussion beneath the post. Source: Reddit

An additional shocked commenter wrote: “One, they’re running a business, and they shouldn’t be washing sheets for their business with their own clothes. If they’re claiming washing on their taxes, this would be very illegal. Two, if they’re washing their underwear with the sheets, it’s possible they aren’t using bleach or hot water.”

“Three, because they’re running a business, they should be using hot water and/or bleach to ensure the germs are properly killed. This is just lazy and possibly illegal.”

There you have it. Much ado about nothing or a good reason to never again leave the safety of your own house? You be the judge…