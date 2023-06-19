Chris Hemsworth & Arnold Schwarzenegger Team Up For A “Dream” Workout In Blossoming Bromance

Written by Finlay Mead

In a meeting of colossal proportions two legendary action stars, Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger recently crossed paths in Brazil and seized the opportunity to hit the gym together. The dynamic duo, who happened to be in the South American country for a Netflix fan event, found themselves bonding over their shared love for pumping iron…

These are two stars that we’ve been following for some time: from Chris Hemsworth’s insane workout routine and ability to cause Aussie property pandemonium to Schwarzenegger’s impeccable watch collection and essential fitness tips for iron-pumping virgins, these two are titans of the movie and fitness industries in equal measure. That’s why we couldn’t be happier to see a blossoming bromance on the cards…

The two legendary stars recently found themselves in the vibrant nation of Brazil, brought together by a serendipitous Netflix fan event where they seized the opportunity to bond over their mutual love for sculpting enviable physiques.

By the time pictures of the workout made it to social media the pair couldn’t resist hyping each other up, inspiring unprecedented amounts of FOMO in other A-listers and sports stars from around the world.

WATCH: Hemsworth and Schwarzenegger have also teamed up for a great Netflix promo.

The image — uploaded to Hemsworth’s Instagram page and reminiscent of Schwarzenegger’s iconic turn in Predator — left his followers awestruck. While Hemsworth described the encounter as a gymbro “pinch-me moment”, Schwarzenegger, couldn’t resist jumping into the comments section to lay high praise on his workout partner:

“Look at how pumped you are. The delts. The triceps. 💪” Arnold Schwarzenegger getting thirsty over Chris Hemsworth’s physique

It’s not just the gym where the stars have found a common ground of late: they’re both deep in the midst of huge releases with Netflix. Schwarzenegger’s new series FUBAR has been enjoying huge success on the platform, ranking in its Top 10 shows for three, going on four, consecutive weeks. Similarly, Arnold, Netflix’s recent documentary series about the legendary bodybuilder, has similarly racked up some serious viewing figures.

All this success has even seen Arnold appointed the platform’s “Chief Action Officer”, potentially the coolest C-suite title we’ve ever encountered. Hemsworth, on the other hand, is set to return to the platform as the star of Extraction 2, after the first instalment’s massive success. Arnold also posted some pictures of the workout session to his own Instagram, adding a characteristically succinct witticism: “First we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil.”

It wasn’t just the stars themselves who were inspired by and envious of the collaboration in equal measure. Hemsworth’s own brother, Luke, was the most-liked commenter after Arnie, saying that he was “officially jealous”. Even the legendary tennis champ Serena Williams was feeling the FOMO, commenting “Noooo, now I’m super jealous.”

We may be witnessing the birth of a bromance that will forever be etched in the annals of fitness folklore. As these two powerhouses continue to inspire moviegoers, gymbros and superstars alike, its important to remember what these images really make clear to us all: the only thing stronger than Hemsworth’s biceps is the limitless power of friendship.