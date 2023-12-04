Australian Driver Jack Doohan Is Following In Daniel Ricciardo’s Footsteps To Formula 1

Jack Doohan, Alpine’s reserve driver in 2024, has revealed that he rejected the opportunity to compete in IndyCar next year as he looks to cement his place on the F1 starting grid in the coming seasons… it’s a career move straight out of the book of Daniel Ricciardo.

In the final race of the 2023 Formula 2 season, Jack Doohan, Australia’s next big thing in motor racing, claimed his final victory of the year, crossing the line from pole ahead of his on-track rivals Frederik Vesti and this year’s F2 Champion Théo Pourchaire.

Of course, for Doohan, it was an electric moment to finish the season on a high and grace the podium for the fifth time this year with Invicta Virtuosi – but the Australian’s future within the sport had already been secured.

In February 2023, it was announced that Doohan would sit as reserve driver for the French Formula 1 team, Alpine, splitting his time between upcoming races in the Formula 2 Championship and participating in Free Practice sessions with his new team as he prepares to make the step up to F1.

However, speaking with Speedcafe, the young Australian has revealed he had offers to compete in other Formulas in 2024; offers he quickly rejected.

“At the moment, I don’t have anything set to race,” Doohan said. “[I] had quite a lot of options and in all sub formulas, and inside formulas other than Formula 1. So not that the opportunities were shy – Super Formula, IndyCar, Hypercar, whatever it was – I was very fortunate to have those options.”

“However, at this point in time, I feel it’s crucial that I focus only on Formula 1, which is heavily provided by Alpine that I’m able to stay within a car.”

When Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren contract ended towards the end of 2022, the 8-time Grand Prix winner had offers to stay with the British racing team and represent them in IndyCar, with McLaren boss Zak Brown confirming they had attempted to keep the Australian on their roster.

Ricciardo ended up with his former F1 team, Red Bull, in a reserve driver capacity, testing the formidable RB19 for their two drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez throughout the season, biding his time before a new opportunity presented itself; he’s ended the 2023 Formula 1 season with a full-time seat next year.

For Jack Doohan, taking a page out of the Daniel Ricciardo playbook could be a career masterstroke. By shadowing seasoned drivers in Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, staying near the team and participating in the extensive programme in the A522, Doohan puts himself in the perfect position should a seat become available in 2024.

As we know from Daniel Ricciardo’s rollercoaster of a year, anything can happen in the world’s premier motorsport.