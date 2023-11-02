Who Is Jack Doohan? The Australian Racing Driver With Huge Potential

Jack Doohan is the latest in a string of talented drivers to come out of Australia, following in the footsteps of Formula 1’s Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri.

Like his fellow Australian race drivers, Jack Doohan has shown remarkable promise throughout his fledging career in motorsports, with a view to get the young Australian in a full-time seat in F1 in the coming years.

Doohan is currently a member of the Alpine Academy, which Piastri graduated from to join McLaren in 2022, and was formerly a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, which can boast Daniel Ricciardo amongst its celebrated alumni.

With motorsports running through his veins thanks to his father, it’s no surprise Jack Doohan is being tipped as another Australian racing superstar for the future.

So, who is Jack Doohan? What’s his net worth? And when will we see him lining up on the Formula 1 grid?

Jack Doohan Quick Facts

Name Jack Doohan Age 20 DoB 20 January 2003 Nationality Australian Height 6 ft 0 in/183cm Weight 70kg Net Worth $1.5 million (estimated) Instagram @jackdoohan – 126k followers

Who Is Jack Doohan?

Image: @jackdoohan33

Jack Doohan is an Australian racing driver born on 20th January 2003 on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. He is the son of Mick Doohan, a former five-time 500cc World Champion in motorcycle racing.

Mick has also sat in a Formula 1 car, having tested the Williams FW19 at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain in April 1998 – however, during the test he crashed into a guard rail. He didn’t pursue Formula 1 any further.

Jack Doohan Racing Career

Karting Career

Image: @jackdoohan

Jack Doohan, like the majority of racing drivers, started his racing career in go-karts. His first season, the SKUSA Super Nationals, was in 2012 when he was 9. He continued in go-karts until 2017, and during his 5-year stint, he recorded two Championship wins in the Australian Kart Championship for both the KA Junior and KA2 series.

Doohan has revealed that seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Michael Schumacher was instrumental in getting him started in racing cars, with the German driver gifting a young Doohan a go-kart, sparking his interest in four wheels.

F4 British Championship

After karting, Jack Doohan moved up to the (now defunct) F4 British Championship single-seater racing series at the age of 15.

Doohan raced for the TRS Arden Junior Racing Team, which is owned and managed by Red Bull F1 Team Principal Christian Horner and his father, Garry Horner. Doohan finished his first season in fourth place in the Driver’s Championship.

F3 Asian Championship

After his first year in F4 racing (Jack also competed in the German and Italian F4 Championships in 2018), Doohan progressed to the F3 Asian Championship, this time racing for the British team, Hitech Grand Prix. Jack completed two seasons in the F3 Asian Championship, finishing in second place on both occasions.

Jack Doohan in Formula 3. Image: @jackdoohan

FIA Formula 3 Championship

Jack Doohan was promoted once again to the FIA Formula 3 Championship for the 2020 season, although he failed to score any points. However, in his second season in 2021, racing for Italian outfit Trident Racing, alongside Ralf Schumacher’s son, David Schumacher (nephew of Michael Schumacher), Jack Doohan recorded his first points and his first victory.

FIA Formula 2 Championship

Jack Doohan racing for Virtuosi Racing in Formula 2. Image: @jackdoohan

Jack Doohan competed in the final two races of the 2021 Formula 2 championship, recording a fifth-place finish in Jeddah.

In 2022, Jack competed in his first full season of Formula 2, racing for the British racing team, Virtuosi Racing. Currently, Jack Doohan has achieved two pole positions (in Bahrain and Barcelona) and two wins during the Sprint Race, at Silverstone in England and the Hungaroring in Hungary.

Jack Doohan Formula 1

Jack Doohan was signed to the Red Bull Junior Team in 2017 (most likely due to him impressing Christian Horner, which also would have influenced his signing to the TRS Arden Junior Racing Team). However, Doohan left the team at the end of the 2021 season and has signed with the Alpine Academy for 2022.

Jack Doohan Alpine

Image: Alpine Racing

Jack Doohan could be lining up in Formula 1 in the coming seasons with French racing team, Alpine. The Aussie driver is the current reserve driver for Alpine and has completed testing for them at the Mexican Grand Prix – the first time in Formula 1.

Alpine is currently sixth in the Constructors’ and will look to solidify its position in the final races of the Formula 1 season. With Alpine’s two French driver drivers Estaban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both signed on until the end of the 2024 season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Doohan make the step up and take one of their seats.

Jack Doohan 2023

Jack Doohan has always had one thing on his mind during his drive in Formula 2 over the last few years. The young Australian has been driving with the British racing team Virtuosi Racing and has a chance to finish the season in second place, but sees this as his final season in F2, before the rookie stakes his claim to a full-time Formula 1 seat in the next two years.

“At the moment there’s just not too much to gain from doing another year,” Doohan said. “With Alpine, we’re deciding that that’s the best option to go forward and to focus on Formula 1.”

Jack Doohan Girlfriend

Jack Doohan’s girlfriend, Ebony Zippora Gold. Image: @jackdoohan

Jack Doohan is currently dating Ebony Zippora Gold. According to her Instagram page, she spends her time between Monaco and Australia. It’s not clear how long the couple have been dating, but the earliest image of Ebony appearing on Jack Doohan’s Instagram page was posted in January 2022.

Jack Doohan Net Worth

Although it’s difficult to ascertain Doohan’s exact new worth, it’s estimated his current net worth is between $1.5 million – $5 million, which he would have gained through salary payments and prize money winnings.

If he makes it into Formula 1 one day, you can expect this figure to increase significantly.

