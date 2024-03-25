Australia’s Only James Bond George Lazenby Has His Say On Aaron Taylor-Johnson Rumours

George Lazenby, the only Australian actor in history to portray James Bond, has given Aaron Taylor-Johnson his seal of approval after reports that the 33-year-old has been cast to take over the iconic role.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks if you’re a James Bond fan. First, reports flooded in that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, best known for his roles in the MCU and in Matthew Vaughn’s cult-classic superhero flick Kick-Ass, was ready to accept an offer to take over the coveted role of Britain’s most dangerous spy.

Then, fans online were sent into a frenzy as bookies slashed the odds for American actress of the moment Sydney Sweeney to reportedly star alongside Taylor-Johnson as the first ‘Bond Girl’ of the new era… and it could lead to more actors receiving their call-ups in the coming months.

Image: 007 Archive

Of course, for all the reports that are now surfacing regarding the so-called Bond 26 film, nothing has been confirmed. But that certainly hasn’t stopped former Bond actor George Lazenby from offering his thoughts on Taylor-Johnson’s hire, suggesting the two ways the British actor is perfect for the legendary character.

Speaking with TMZ, Lazenby, the franchise’s only Australian Bond, said that Taylor-Johnson is perfect for the role as “he can handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux,” but he’s not yet convinced that the Bullet Train star has been formally offered the part.

Lazenby played the British secret agent in just one cinematic adaptation of Ian Fleming’s original materials, in the 1969 release of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which was first published in 1963, and said he went through many rounds of auditions before eventually landing the role.