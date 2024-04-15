Lenny Kravitz’s Unhinged Workout Gear Sparks Fan Frenzy & Calls For ‘LuluLenny’ Brand

Lenny Kravitz has long been regarded as a health and fitness icon for men in and beyond middle age, maintaining an enviable physique. His choice of training gear, however, is a lot more divisive.

We often speak to great length here at DMARGE about the workouts you need to try, or the nutrition hacks you need to incorporate into your diet if you want to achieve a muscular rig, the likes of which would make any fitness influencer on Instagram jealous with ad-supported rage.

However hard we may try though, very few of us will ever achieve a body on the same level as Lenny Kravitz, complete with boulder shoulders and washboard abs as he approaches the ripe old age of 60. While his approach to training or diet has never come into question and likely never will, a video he shared at the end of last week sparked a very intense debate…

Posting a clip of himself hard at work in the gym, Lenny captioned his post as follows, giving off all the positive vibes we’ve come to expect of the chart-topping performer:

“Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!” lennykravitz

If you take a passing look at the video, the first thing you’ll likely notice is Lenny throwing around some heavy weight as part of an absolutely devious-looking exercise; something like a decline pullover, into a sit-up, into an overhead press. Working pretty much his whole upper body and core in one fell swoop, you’d think this alone would be enough to get fans talking.

Alas, it was actually his outfit that fired up fans in the comment section. For most of us, comfort is the number one priority when it comes to working out — ease of movement, breathability, sweat-wicking, all that jazz — but for Lenny, the look conquers all. Sporting leather boots, leather pants, a sheer purple vest and wrap-around shades, the outfit is a veritable chafer’s nightmare.

Fans were suitably divided. Many considered this to be typical of their much-loved pop icon:

“Who trains in leather pants ??? 😂😂😂 Only Lenny does 😎” @claye.edou

“My man never breaks character. Full time rockstar!” kennypowers1127

And some even went so far as to coin the catchy new name for a brand, seemingly wondering where they could get hold of the items in question for themselves…

“Where do I get those LuluLenny’s?” @coryjwong

While others, including bigshot DJ Peggy Gou, chose to hone in on the sheer impressiveness of the physical feat:

“When 40kg looks like 4kg…” peggygou_

Do you consider this to be rockstardom in full flow? A slightly cynical if successful attempt to generate engagement on his post? Your fashion dream or your sweatiest nightmare? Let us know…