Aussie College Football Star Impresses America With Class Act

Mason Fletcher, a sophomore punter for the University of Cincinnati, has impressed America with a class act. Seeing as he is an international student, and not eligible to profit from NIL (name, image and likeness) deals, Fletcher recently announced that all the profits from his official merchandise will be given to UC team walk-ons for additional financial help.

Mason Fletcher is having a purple patch. The international student-athlete at the University of Cincinnati was deemed the AAC Special Teams Player of the Week after his classy performance on Saturday against Miami. He also recently (in a different game) played against his brother.

Fletcher’s performance in the 38-17 win over Miami included a career-best punt for him (67-yards) and an average of 48.2 yards per attempt (Fletcher punted five times in total).

According to Fansided, “The 67-yard kick was the longest punt by a Bearcat in more than a decade and tied for the eighth-longest in school history.”

Fox19Now reports that UC’s Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Trever Wright explained that UC athletes receive money from licensing deals where they are paid quarterly.

“However, international athletes, like Fletcher, will never see that money unless they apply for a specific work visa. One way Fletcher was able to control his NIL money is by donating it to a non-profit or an organization, such as the UC football team,” (Fox19Now).

Proceeds from jerseys and shirts with Fletcher’s name on it will now be donated towards UC football walk-on scholarships. These scholarships help pay for the walk-on players’ tuition. Nice.