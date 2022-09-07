Nicholas Hoult Goes For Gold At The Venice Film Festival With Fancy New Watch

A nice watch is an indispensable part of any stylish man’s wardrobe, especially on the red carpet… And Nicholas Hoult knows this better than most, rocking a dapper gold watch at the Venice Film Festival.

The 32-year-old English actor, who has just been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys for his role as Peter III in The Great, is now in Italy for another awards show, the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

On the red carpet for his latest film, the bloody and strange romantic horror film Bones & All, Hoult went the opposite route to his co-star Timothée Chalamet when it comes to style: where Chalamet went colourful and outrageous, Hoult went subtle and understated.

Or, well, as understated as a completely white tuxedo and a rose gold Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso can possibly be, at least.

Images: Getty / Jaeger-LeCoultre

Arguably one of the best watches to wear to a red carpet ‘do and inarguably one of the most iconic watches of all time, a Reverso is always a stylish choice. No need to wear a complicated outfit when you’ve got one of these bad boys on your wrist!

Originally intended as a sports watch – its signature rotating case was designed to protect the watch from the rough and tumble of a polo match – these days the Reverso is prized as a dress watch, too, thanks to its elegant Art Deco aesthetic.

Hoult’s Reverso is a manual-winding large rose gold model with two time-telling faces: a silvered grey dial with a small seconds counter on one side, and a black dial with a 24-hour indicator on the other. This means you can tell the time in two time zones at once without having to fuss around with a GMT hand or function. Impressive.

Hoult is set to star in two horror-comedy films currently in production: The Menu, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes; and Renfield, alongside Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina.

He’s also lending his voice talents to the upcoming Garfield CGI reboot. There might not be a Venice red carpet screening for that one, though…