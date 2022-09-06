Harry Styles Is Officially Italy’s Best-Dressed Wine Mum

Harry Styles’ ever-evolving aesthetic has moved into an exciting and strange era: his wine mum era.

The 28-year-old singer/songwriter and actor, who’s known for his eclectic fashion sense, is currently swanning about at the 79th Venice International Film Festival for the screening of his latest project, Don’t Worry Darling: a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, Styles’ current partner.

Styles, who stars alongside Florence Pugh in the film, was also easily the star of the film’s photocall yesterday, pulling up to the Venice Cinema Palace by boat wearing a striped Gucci jacket, neckerchief, tank top and oversized sunglasses.

It’s a bit Fred from Scooby-Doo, it’s a bit Elton John, it’s a bit wine mum out for a cheeky Aperol Spritz in the sun… We bloody love it. Harry’s gone and done it again.

Image: Getty

Something you might have noticed about Harry’s jacket is that it appears as if he’s forgotten to take the suit tag off the sleeve – a classic men’s fashion faux pas. But don’t be fooled. It’s actually an intentional stylistic flourish that Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has long featured in his menswear collections.

We think it actually adds to Harry’s artfully dishevelled look here – like he’s just thrown an outfit together at the last minute for the red carpet. There’s an Italian word for that sort of thing, actually: sprezzatura.

If being feted at Venice wasn’t enough of an ego boost for Harry, his latest album, Harry’s House, debuted atop the UK and US charts, becoming his second number-one album and the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far. He’s also got his own collaborative Gucci capsule coming out in October, too. Must be nice.