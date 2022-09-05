Is Timothée Chalamet’s Latest Outfit Actually Stylish, Or Just Shocking?

The Hollywood superstar and unconventional heartthrob is known for his eclectic, boundary-pushing style… But we think the hype around his latest outfit might be a bit overdone.

The 26-year-old actor, who has become a household name thanks to his starring roles in films like Call Me by Your Name, Dune and The King, was the talk of the town at the 79th Venice International Film Festival thanks to his red carpet style.

In attendance for the screening of his latest project, the bloody and strange romatic horror film Bones & All, Chalamet wore an appropriately crimson outfit: a silk bodysuit with a billowy front and no back, plus a matching tie draped around his neck.

Naturally, it’s had his legions of adoring fans frothing at the mouth. You’d definitely feel the breeze in it (it is averaging 28° in Venice right now so it might be a practical ‘fit) but we can’t help but feel as if it’s just a bit of a stunt. Is he wearing this because he’s a stylish gent, or just to grab eyeballs?

WATCH Timothée Chalamet’s Venice outfit below.

The purpose of haute couture is to push boundaries; redefine what style is – and celebrities, with their public profile and wealth, are typically the only people who can redefine fashion.

But often with celebrity style, there’s a degree of groupthink. Is Timothée’s outfit actually cool; actually ground-breaking, or do we just like it because he’s wearing it? Would we applaud it so readily if it was worn by another male celeb or indeed just an average bloke?

We reckon he looks like a half-wrapped Christmas present.

It’s one thing when male celebrities like Harry Styles or Kid Cudi challenge gender stereotypes in fashion by wearing traditionally feminine clothing. That at least is making a political statement and helping make fashion more inclusive for everybody.

But Chalamet wearing a giant red ribbon seems facile; clout-chase-y. Or maybe we’ve just woken up on the wrong side of the bed this morning…