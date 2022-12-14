Nick Kyrgios Returns To French Open As His ‘Girlfriend Wants To See Paris’

Mercurial talent Nick Kyrgios is going to the French Open for the first time in six years. Of the decision he told media “my girlfriend wants to see Paris” and “It will be good for me to earn some more money.”

Kyrgios, who is 27, last played at Roland Garros in 2017 (where he lost in the second round to Kevin Anderson). Since then he hasn’t been back (he even once called it “the worst tournament of them all”). If you’re keen to see him galivanting around the Garros, however, you’re in luck. Kyrgios recently told reporters in Saudi Arabia: “Yes, I’m playing the French Open.”

“My girlfriend [Costeen Hatzi] wants to see Paris, so why not?

“It will be good for me to earn some more money. . .I’ve played well on clay, I’ve beaten Federer, Wawrinka, I’ve played a final on clay but usually at that time of year, I like spending time at home. Because if I don’t, then I’m travelling for eight months a year, it’s too much. But she hasn’t seen Paris – so why not?”

WATCH: Nick Kyrgios opens up ahead of the Roland Garros

It’s also possible Kyrgios is sore after Ash Barty won the Newcombe Medal ahead of him, and is more motivated than ever to win Grand Slams after his recent spate of good form.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports: “Kyrgios, who enjoyed his best season and reached the final at Wimbledon, shared a graphic comparing his 2022 achievements with Barty’s on Instagram with the caption: ‘LOL. No respect at all. I don’t give a …'”

Either way, Australia will be rooting for him to come home with his first-ever Grand Slam win.