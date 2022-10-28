Netflix’s ‘The Stranger’ Is Terrifying Australian Cinema At Its Very Best

Netflix Australia is inundated with new content at an alarming rate and hidden amongst said content is an Australian movie that you simply need to watch. Like, right now.

Called The Stranger, it stars Joel Egerton (Animal Kingdom, Obi-Wan Kenobi, King Arthur) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Prometheus) and is written and directed by Thomas M. Wright.

If the cast wasn’t already enough to whet your appetite, then what makes The Stranger an absolute must-watch this weekend? Firstly, it’s loosely based on true events, specifically, the murder of Daniel Morcombe in 2003. Although Daniel’s name or likeness are used or mentioned in the movie, The Stranger follows a similar plot, focusing on a child abduction case and following a team of undercover investigators as they attempt to form a close relationship with the chief suspect.

We’ve seen The Stranger ourselves and can categorically say it’s one of the best Australian movies we’ve seen in a long time. It’s dark, gritty and has us hooked for the 116 minute duration. Sean Harris, in particular, adopts an incredibly authentic Australian accent, despite being English and he makes for a perfect villain. If you’ve previously seen him as Solomon Lane in the recent Mission: Impossible films, you should already have a good idea as to how he achieves a psychological advantage over his enemies.

It could be argued that Australian cinema goes under the radar somewhat, save for recent movies such as The Dry, but The Stranger is one of those movies that more than holds its own against Hollywood’s elite. But don’t just take our word for it, The Stranger currently holds a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

IMDb, we feel, has been a little harsher with a 6.6/10 rating, but the reviews ultimately claim The Stranger is a must-watch and the best way to do so is by staying clear of all reviews and go in with a clear mind.

We guarantee you’ll enjoy watching The Stranger, but just to tempt you even further, you can watch the official trailer below.

