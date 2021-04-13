An almost impossible task is getting a gift for men who have everything. So, if you’ve got a birthday, anniversary, Valentine’s, Christmas, or some other kind of occasion coming up that you need a gift for, but you have absolutely no ideas on what to get, look no further!

After much curation, and brainstorming awesome, unique gift ideas, we’ve rounded up the best unique gifts for men below. There’s something for everyone on this list, and all of these gifts are perfect for those men in your life who already have everything. The only trouble you’ll have now is deciding which one of these cool gifts you should get…

1 of 28 Anissa Kermiche Jug We can guarantee this jug is a certified conversation starter, making it the perfect unique gift. After feeling unsatisfied due to not finding anything similar in the interiors market, jewellery designer, Anissa Kermiche, decided to design vases and jugs that celebrate the female body. The Black Jugs Jug is a hand-painted sculptural ceramic jug, that can be used for water, punch, lemonade, and any other liquid you fancy, and depicts the beauty of the upper female body in a truly unique and clever design. Price: US$385. Shop Now

2 of 28 Them Skate Boots Not many of us have gone roller skating since we were young, but a pair of these Inline Skates Boots make for a quirky gift that’ll have them living their best 1980s dreams! Made with impact resistant fiberglass and featuring an adjustable ankle strap, this gift will provide hours of fun, and it’ll definitely be something that they don’t already own! Price: US$280. Shop Now

3 of 28 Barisieur Coffee Alarm Clock There is no word to describe this gift other than cool. This alarm clock by Barisieur features stainless steel components and glassware that sit on a walnut timber tray, and will brew a cup of tea or coffee at the time of alarm; meaning this awesome contraption will make a cup of coffee or tea for you, and then wake you up when your beverage is ready. The Coffee Alarm Clock is not just functional, it’s also sleek and sophisticated looking and will add elegance to any bedroom’s night stand. This is truly a remarkable gift that’ll be cherished; and you’ll be tempted to buy one for yourself too. Price: US$473. Shop Now

4 of 28 Tothora Totem Table Clock This Totem Table Clock is a blend of artwork and timekeeper. Exclusively designed and manufactured by hand in Barcelona, this clock by Tothora is free standing and features a totem-like silhouette, making it a spectacular statement piece. Anyone who appreciates fine art (and maybe has a reputation for being late) will love this truly unique clock that will elevate whatever room it’s placed in. Price: US$199. Shop Now

5 of 28 FLIKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace Deep down, we’re all pyromaniacs; the human race undeniably loves fire! So, if you give someone this unique item, they’ll love it, as they can now enjoy a safe & well-contained fire wherever they please. The Personal Concrete Fireplace provides all the benefits of a regular size fireplace, but comes in a compact and portable design. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this little fire gives off 50 minutes of burn time and will provide ambience to any setting, making it an ideal gift with a little wow factor. Price: US$95. Shop Now

6 of 28 Cool Material Lock Pick Training Kit We’ve all watched a movie where someone picks a lock, and it’s so cool you can’t help but think ‘I wish I could do that’. Well, make someone’s wish come true with this eccentric gift. Cool Material’s Lock Pick Training Kit includes a clear padlock, a tension wrench and four picks to learn and hone lockpicking skills. Just beware gifting to someone you definitely don’t want potentially breaking into your locks. Price: US$40. Shop Now

7 of 28 Ember Mug Inevitably, time just gets away from us, and whether you’re at home or in the office, more often than not, when you finally get the time for a sip of coffee, it’s gone cold. If you know someone who’s a bit of a busy-bee and they love a good coffee or tea, this unique gift is brilliant. The Ember Mug is app-controlled and keeps beverages an exact temperature all day long. It also has an auto-sleep feature that senses when the mug is empty and turns off, and a scratch-resistant ceramic coating. While a regular mug isn’t a super unique gift, we assure you that the Ember Mug is, and will be the best mug they’ll ever have. Price: US$99.95. Shop Now

8 of 28 Cap d’Arsène Cooler Bag This cooler bag by Cap d’Arsène will fit two full sized bottles of wine or champagne, and will keep drinks chilled thanks to its washable isotherm canvas lining. Hand-finished with leather details, and made from premium fabrics sourced personally by the founder, this cooler bag is elegant and stylish. It’s definitely not a run of the mill cooler bag, making it a great unique gift; especially for someone who loves a good afternoon picnic spent on a boat or at the beach. Price: US$685. Shop Now

9 of 28 Oakywood Felt Airpod Case For a tech-lover, you can’t go wrong with an airpods case as a gift! This Oakywood Felt Airpod Case is made from soft merino wool felt for a luxurious look and to protect the earphones from drops and bumps. Its thin microfibre layer lining will keep the device in place, and keychain means it can easily clip to a backpack, bag or even keyset. A deluxe airpod case, like this one, is a great unique gift as it’ll protect but also elevate an otherwise ordinary everyday product. Price: US$51. Shop Now

10 of 28 Aurelien Merino Hat Everyone needs a quality beanie, but people rarely splash out their dollars on them and usually opt for a cheap one that gets thrown out season after season. So, give them a unique beanie: one that’ll last them for many winters to come. The Extrafine Merino Hat by Aurelien is handmade in Italy and made with extra fine Merino fibre, Cashwool making it shiny as silk, as soft as cashmere, and above all, made to last. Price: US$69. Shop Now

11 of 28 Transcoso Beach Bat Set For the beachy men in your life, a Beach Bat Set is a perfect unique gift. It's something that they definitely won’t already own, but will provide endless entertainment for their future beach trips. These Beach Bats by Transcoso are handcrafted in Brazil and are fully sand and sea-resistant. The set comes complete with two balls and a water-resistant carry pouch and is guaranteed to make a beach day even better. Price: US$347. Shop Now

12 of 28 The Skateroom x Andy Warhol Skate Decks Set These Skate Decks make an excellent gift, even if the person in question is not a skater. The Andy Warhol floral and multicolour print makes them perfect for home decor that’s creative and unique. However, if the person you’re buying a gift for is a skater, they will love having a stylish new board. Price: US$1035. Shop Now

13 of 28 Hawkins New York Drink Rocks There’s nothing worse than ice melting in a cocktail or glass of whiskey diluting the flavour; but without it, the drink doesn’t stand a chance of staying refreshingly cold. Until now… For the drinker in your life, they’ll love drink rocks, a brilliant invention to keep drinks cold without ruining the taste. These Sphere Drink Rocks by Hawkins New York are unique in shape and colour and will make a great gift thanks to their luxurious look that’ll elevate any beverage. Price: US$38. Shop Now

14 of 28 Marshall Bluetooth Speaker Any music lover will appreciate a good speaker, but what sets this Marshall Bluetooth Speaker apart is its awesome vintage look that pays homage to Marshall Amplifiers. Featuring a brass plate, leather-look exterior and the iconic Marshall gold design, this speaker has adjustable bass & treble controls, a frequency response of 60-20000 Hz, a rechargeable battery, 20+ hours of playtime, bluetooth 5.0, and IPX4 water resistance. A quality speaker with a cool aesthetic equals a unique gift they’ll love. Price: US$249. Shop Now

15 of 28 Courant Charging Pad & Tray What makes this gift unique is its ability to be both stylish and functional. Courant’s Charging Pad and Tray provides fast wireless charging to any smartphone, and its pebble-grain leather tray provides an opulent home for everyday accessories like keys and a watch. This unique gift will elevate any bedside table, living space, or office, and will be admired for its practicality. Price: US$175. Shop Now

16 of 28 Victorinox Swiss Army Knife Not everyone has a Swiss Army Knife, but everyone should, making it the ultimate unique gift! The epitome of functional, Victorinox knives features a large blade, scissors, reamer, can opener, 3mm & 7.5mm screwdriver, bottle opener, wire stripper and keyring. Plus, this limited edition version, the Pioneer X Alox, channels the strong tiger with its awesome orange shade that symbolises power, enthusiasm and excitement. Trust us, this gift will be met with elation. Prices start at US$100. Shop Now

17 of 28 Aesop Double-Edge Razor For a unique gift, look no further than a quality razor. This Double-Edge Razor from Aesop is handmade by skilled English craftsmen and features a hand-polished & triple-plated collar, and a chrome-plated blade; an immaculate shave is guaranteed. This gift will have him throwing out his supermarket razors for good, and thanking you for his best shaving experience ever. Price: US$105. Shop Now

18 of 28 Suitsupply Design Your Own Jacket There’s nothing more unique than a gift that’s custom made. Suitsupply allows you to create a jacket yourself; you can pick the fabric, the style, and the measurements. Ultimately, this means you can give someone the perfect jacket, which in itself is unique, but because you’ve designed it yourself, this jacket will truly be one of a kind. Prices start at US$369.

Shop Now

19 of 28 Nike By You Custom Sneakers If you love the idea of a custom made gift, like above, but the person you’re buying for prefers shoes to jackets, don’t fret! Nike allows you to create a pair of custom sneakers; you can pick the style, the colour of everything featured on the shoe from the base to the laces, and you can even get a monogram printed on the back. Seriously, there’s no better unique gift than a pair of sneakers that have been specifically designed for them. Prices start at US$120. Shop Now

20 of 28 Orlebar Brown Snapshorts If you’re thinking ‘Damn, I really want a custom made gift but a jacket or sneakers just isn’t quite right for this person’, we have one more custom made gift idea for you! Snapshorts by Orlebar Brown combines their well-made quality shorts and any picture of your choosing. Just upload the picture you desire and Orlebar Brown will print it on a pair of shorts, so you can give the shorts of their dreams as a gift, that again, is truly unique. Price: US$595. Shop Now

21 of 28 Jason Markk Sneaker Cleaning Kit For a man who loves his sneakers, he’ll truly appreciate a cleaning kit as a gift, as it’s likely he doesn’t have one already, but he’ll love how fresh it’ll make his sneakers look. This Jason Markk Sneaker Cleaning Kit is easy to use and comes with a premium shoe cleaning solution and a standard brush. Safe to use on all colours and materials, this kit will clean up to 100 pairs of sneakers. Price: US$17.60. Shop Now

22 of 28 Rimowa Aluminium iPhone Case An iPhone case that will both properly protect the phone AND look cool is hard to come by. Therefore, this Aluminium Groove case from Rimowa is an ideal unique gift, as it does just that. This case is lightweight and made from aluminium & shockproof TPU that provides good grip and comfort, and protects phones from scuffs and scratches. Finished in Rimowa’s iconic groove design and available in a variety of colours, this gift will be the apple of their eye. Price: US$115. Shop Now

23 of 28 Assouline Aspen Style Book Unfortunately, due to a global pandemic, travelling won’t be an option for many of us for some time. So, for a unique gift, give them something that’ll allow them to take a trip from the comfort of their own home. The Assouline Aspen Style Book brings the city to life, with vivid photography that captures Aspen’s evolution over the last century, and celebrates its glamour, working-class history, and romance of the famed landscape. This unique gift will be like a magical holiday that can be taken without ever leaving their house. Price: US$152. Shop Now

24 of 28 Amalgam Collection Ferrari Model Car-lovers will appreciate nothing more than this Ferrari Model (well, except for maybe an actual Ferrari; but that’s most likely more than your gift price budget). Ferrari’s contender for the 2019 Formula One World Championship was the SF90, and featured an impressive 1600cc V6 engine that provided over 1000 horsepower, and a radical front wing design that made the SF90 almost aerodynamic. These features can be admired thanks to Amalgam Collection’s 1:12 scale model that was made using the original CAD data from Ferrari’s original drawings which ensures this model is a precise representation of the remarkable SF90. Price: US$280. Shop Now

25 of 28 Lottie & Liv Personalised Watch Stand For a man who loves his watch, the perfect unique gift is definitely this Watch Stand by Lottie & Liv. Made from the finest Tasmanian Oak, this stand can hold one or two watches and will elevate any bedside table or desk. Plus, it can be engraved with any name, monogram or special message, making it the ultimate special and personal gift. Price: AU$79.95. Shop Now

26 of 28 Until Printworks Backgammon Board Games are an excellent choice for a unique gift as they’ll provide endless entertainment! The beauty of Until Printworks games is that they’re packaged in such beautifully designed boxes that they can be used as stylish home decor when the game is not in use. The Backgammon box comes in a charming blue & black pattern, and Backgammon itself is a classic but fun game to play! Giving this gift will be a big win. Price: AU$89.95. Shop Now

27 of 28 Master & Dynamic Noise-Cancelling Headphones Silence is golden, and you can give the unique gift of silence with these active noise-cancelling earphones. The MW08 from Master & Dynamic is made from ultra-durable ceramic and stainless steel, and features 5.2 Bluetooth for a secure wireless connection, and two modes of active noise cancellation to neutralise unwanted noise without compromising sound quality. These headphones truly make a wonderful gift. Price: US$299. Shop Now