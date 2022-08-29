US Open Prize Money 2022: How Much Will Winners Earn?

The US Open is the final Grand Slam tennis tournament on the annual tennis calendar, and so marks the last opportunity for the world’s best tennis players to take home some considerable prize money.

The US Open kicked off on Monday 29th August and will run until Sunday 11th September, when the men’s final will take place in the Arthur Ashe stadium.

Prize money for the 2022 US Open has now been confirmed, and will top more than $60 million for the first time in the tournament’s history, and a good $20 million more than the Wimbledon prize money on offer earlier in the year.

As with the other major Grand Slams, both the men’s and women’s singles winner will receive the same prize money purse, of $2,600,000 each (a 4% increase over 2021’s prize money) and anyone who goes out in the very first round will still take home a rather significant $80,000 (a 6.67% increase over 2021).

Read on to find out the full breakdown of the 2022 US Open prize money. All figures are in US dollars.

2022 US Open Prize Money

Men’s / Women’s Singles

Winner: $2,600,000

Runner-up: $1,300,000

Semi-finalists: $705,000

Quarter-finalists: $445,000

Fourth Round: $278,000

Third Round: $188,000

Second Round: $121,000

First Round: $80,000

Men’s / Women’s Doubles (per team)

Winner: $688,000

Runner-up: $344,000

Semi-finalists: $172,000

Quarter-finalists: $97,500

Third Round: $56,400

Second Round: $35,800

First Round: $21,300

Mixed Doubles (per team)

Winner: $163,000

Runner-up: $81,500

Semi-finalists: $42,000

Quarter-finalists: $23,000

Second Round: $14,200

First Round: $8,300

When is the US Open 2022?

Monday 29th August – 11th September 2022

The US Open is the last Grand Slam on the tennis calendar and always begins on the last Monday of August, and runs for two weeks into September. For 2022, the US Open tennis begins on Monday 29th August and comes to an end on Sunday 11th September.

Qualifying matches for players who didn’t automatically qualify took place from August 23rd until August 26th.

Where is the US Open played?

Arthur Ashe Stadium. Image: US Open

The US Open tennis takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York, and has done so since 1978. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is home to some of the largest tennis stadiums in the world. The main courts are:

Arthur Ashe Stadium: Capacity, 23,771

Louis Armstrong Stadium: Capacity, 14,000

Grandstand: Capacity, 8,125

How to watch the 2022 US Open tennis in Australia

For 2022, Australia’s Nine Network have secured the broadcasting rights in a three-year deal. This means you will be able to watch the US Open live and on-demand on Stan Sport. There is also a good chance Nine will broadcast some matches live on Channel 9, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Previously, ESPN was the official broadcaster in Australia, which meant the US Open was available to stream via Kayo Sport or Foxtel.

Who won the US Open 2021?

The 2021 US Open served up some shock results, with Emma Raducanu being of particular note, as she was the first singles qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title.

Men’s Singles

US Open 2021 Men’s Champion, Daniil Medvedev. Image: @medwed33

Winner: Daniil Medvedev

Runner-Up: Novak Djokovic

Women’s Singles

US Open 2021 Women’s Champion, Emma Raducanu. Image: @emmaraducanu

Winner: Emma Raducanu

Runner-Up: Leylah Fernandez

Men’s Doubles

Winner: Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury

Runner-Up: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares

Women’s Doubles

Winner: Samantha Stosur & Zhang Shuai

Runner-Up: Coco Gauff & Caty McNally

Mixed Doubles

Winner: Desirae Krawczyk & Joe Salisbury

Runner-Up: Giuliana Olmos & Marcelo Arévalo

The following players won titles at the US Open 2021.

