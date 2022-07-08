Who is Nick Kyrgios? The Hot-Headed Australian Tennis Talent

Nick Kyrgios might be one of the most controversial figures the tennis world has ever seen. From his style to his attitude, you’d be hard to find another player who fits the ‘tennis-mould’ less. But what else is there to Kyrigos than his outfits and outrages? Read on to learn more about the Aussie prodigy.

Nick Kyrgios quick facts

Name: Nicholas Hilmy Kyrgios

Age: 27

DoB: 27th April 1995 (Canberra, ACT)

Nationality: Australian

Net worth: $15m (estimated)

Instagram: @k1ngkyrg1os 2.5m followers

Twitter: @NickKyrgios 521k followers

Height: 6ft 4in/ 1.93m

Ranking: 40th in men’s singles, 29th in men’s doubles

Who is Nick Kyrgios?

Nick Kyrgios is an Australian tennis player whose raw personality and behaviour on and off the court have made him one of the most widely talked about tennis players at the moment. Though he hasn’t won any grand slam titles (yet), he’s still one of the most talented tennis players on the circuit.

Nick Kyrgios Career

Nick Kyrgios started playing tennis at six years old. He also played basketball when he was younger but decided to focus solely on tennis when he was 14.

He was a junior world number 1 and the junior Australian Open winner in 2013, beating his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis in the final.

Nick Kyrgios stepping out onto the court at Wimbledon. Image: @k1ngkyrg1os

Nick Kyrgios started to gain traction after beating Rafael Nadal during Wimbledon in 2014. Nadal was ranked number 1 at the time, and Kyrgios was ranked 144th, aged just 19. Kyrgios’ win marked the first time a male player ranked outside the top 100 had beaten a no. 1 seed in a Grand Slam event since 1992. It was also the first time a teenager defeated a no. 1 at a Grand Slam since Nadal himself did it to Roger Federer in 2005.

Kyrgios is only the third player to have beaten all of the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal) the first time he played each of them.

Despite his talent, Kygrios has stated that he “does not love tennis”. After exiting the 2017 US Open, he openly said he was “not dedicated to the game at all” and that “There are players out there that are more dedicated, that want to get better, that strive to get better every day, the one-percenters. I’m not that guy.”

Surprisingly, Nick Kyrgios has trained without a full-time coach throughout his professional career; however, he has previously worked with former tennis player Sébastien Grosjean.

Kyrios has currently won six ATP titles and has reached eight ATP finals, including the 2017 Cincinnati Masters.

Nick Kyrgios Girlfriend & Family

Nick Kyrgios with his girlfriend, Costeen Hates. Image: k1ngkyrg1os

Nick Kyrgios’ father, Giorgos, is a painter originally from Greece, while his mother, Norlaila, is a retired computer engineer who belongs to the Selangor royal family of Malaysia.

His brother Christos is a lawyer, and his sister, Halimah, is an actress/voice and performance coach and appeared on The Voice Australia in 2021.

Kyrgios is currently dating home décor blogger Costeen Hatzi, whom he met on Instagram after buying a mirror from her business Casa Amor Interiors.

Nick Kyrgios Controversies

Nick Kyrgios’ controversies spread far and wide and have been well documented in the media, from being accused of tanking several times to instances of verbal abuse on the court (once insinuating that his rival Stan Wawrinka’s girlfriend had had an affair with Kokkinakis) and being accused of un-sportsman-like behaviour after spitting on the court/towards the crowd, smashing tennis rackets and breaking dress code rules.

Nick Kyrgios with a rather destroyed tennis racket. Image: People

He also occasionally engages in off-court spats with other tennis players, such as Bernard Tomic.

Through all this, he has managed to receive more fines for his on-court behaviour than any other player in ATP history.

However, his most recent controversy was off the court after it was announced he was being summoned to appear in court to face a charge of common assault – allegedly for grabbing ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in December 2021.

Nick Kyrgios Net Worth

Nick Kyrgios’s current net worth is estimated at around $15m, according to The Tennis Time.

Throughout his career, he has made US$ $9,905,710 in prize money, and also made a number of sponsorship deals that boost his net worth. These deals include agreements with companies like Nike, Beats, Bonds (though they distanced themselves after some controversies) and Yonex.