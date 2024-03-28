Japanese Billionaire Builds World’s Most Exclusive Formula 1 Race Track

Nestled deep amongst the sprawling trails of Japan’s mountainous region of Chiba Prefecture, just 100km south of Tokyo, sits the Magarigawa Club, the world’s only luxury driving club.

First opened in 2023, the Magarigawa Club was designed by renowned Formula 1 circuit design team Tilke Engineers and Architects, whose notable tracks include Yas Marina Circuit in Singapore and the Bahrain International Circuit that will welcome the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo to race on this year.

RELATED: Red Bull Boss Confirms Daniel Ricciardo Will Be Replaced By Rookie During Japanese Grand Prix

The circuit features a 3.5km road course that traverses through the picturesque mountain range, complete with 22 corners and an 800m straight. It’s a challenging course but designed with safety in mind, offering its members exclusive access to one of the world’s most luxurious circuits and an unbeatable driving experience.

The project was financed by the Club’s CEO, a Japanese billionaire and driving enthusiast who was always looking for a place to drive his supercars where he could also bring his family. So the Magarigawa Club was built with four spacious villas that overlook the track, offering housekeeping and concierge services to members and their families, who can enjoy the space in between drives.

The Magarigawa Club also offers advanced driving lessons from 1995 Le Mans winner Masanori Sekiya and members are encouraged to bring their most prized possessions to be left in the care of the Club’s professional mechanics who will store the supercars in a climate-controlled garage and prepare them for a day out on the track.

But of course, all this luxury comes at a price. The Club has said that memberships are available to the public with annual fees starting at $360,000 AUD… where do we sign up?