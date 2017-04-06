Where To Buy Swiss Watches In Brisbane

It mightn’t be the largest Australian city but time doesn’t discriminate through location and neither should your inkling for a fine timepiece wrapped around that sexy wrist of yours.

Whether it be your very first Swiss piece or a watch to mark a major milestone, Brisbane boasts a limited but reliable number of retail outlets selling some of the world’s finest timepieces. In addition to this we figured it was time we collated the city’s most reliable places to obtain your ticker candy.

As an aside, it’s also worth noting that a lot of watch brands have their own flagship stores across Australia. The following stores are solely independent retailers who stock a diverse collection of brands ranging from new through to pre-loved watches.

Vintage Watch Co.

Vintage Watch Co. is one of Brisbane’s most reliable watch retailers who look after both new and pre-loved timepieces. Established in 1994 with locations in both Sydney and Brisbane, the store has built a solid reputation over the decades for stocking a wide selection of new, modern and vintage watches along with an assortment of watch accessories. So whether it’s a heirloom Rolex you’re after or something from OMEGA, Vintage Watch Co. can help with competitive pricing and friendly servicing. For peace of mind Vintage Watch Co. also offers a 12 month guarantee on all transactions.

Brands: Rolex, Omega, IWC, Breitling, Patek Philippe, Panerai, Cartier and Tag Heuer, Longines, Tissot, RADO, U-Boat, Maurice Lacroix, Victorinox

Location: Shop 12-13 Ground Level, Brisbane Arcade, 160 Queen Street

JR/Watch Co.

If it’s a sweet deal you’re after then stop by one of many JR/Watch Co. outlets on your next departure from Brisbane International Airport. Marked as the crowning jewel of the airport’s retail precinct, JR/Watch Co. stocks a premium range of luxury Swiss timepieces at competitive prices. On top of this, the staff there know their watches so you can rest easy on the flight knowing that you’ve picked a winner.

Brands: IWC, Omega, Breitling, Longines, Tudor, Chopard, Tissot, Baume & Mercier, Chopard, Frederique Constant, Girard Perregaux, Hublot, IWC, Jaeger LeCoultre, Rado

Location: Brisbane International Airport

The Hour Glass

Hailing from Asia as one of the most esteemed retailers of luxury watches, The Hour Glass sports over 40 boutiques across nine cities including Brisbane. Leading the advocacy movement of not just fine watches but also the art of horology, The Hour Glass is endeavouring to be the watch world’s leading cultural retail enterprise for both enthusiasts and collectors. They stock over 50 of the world’s best brands of Swiss made watches under the one roof so you can be sure you’ll find something you like here.

Brands: Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Hublot, IWC, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex, TAG Heuer

Location: 171 Edward St, Brisbane City

Not in Brisbane? Check out the best places to buy watches in Sydney and Melbourne.