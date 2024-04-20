27 Best Sydney Watch Shops: Rolex, TAG, Seiko & More

You don’t have to fly far around the Sydney CBD to land on some of the most iconic brands. While most are neatly lined up on King Street and Castlereagh Street, you’ll find watch stores from some of the world’s biggest brands as far as Bondi and Mascot.

That’s because Sydney’s appetite for luxury timepieces is getting bigger. You need but look at all the modern watch boutiques that have opened in the past few years, by brands like IWC, Hublot, Tudor and Vacheron Constantin.

A luxury timepiece is a fine accompaniment to any man’s wardrobe, not only for their ability to dress up or dress down an outfit but the emotional connection a man creates. It’s something the gentlemen of Sydney know all too well thanks to these bastions of wrist-hugging luxury.

Many of these stores are as much about education and advocacy as they are offering a truly VIP shopping experience for watch enthusiasts both local and visiting.

To help you track down you’re next big purchase, we’ve compiled this list of the Sydney watch shops you need to know about – both standalone boutiques from big brands and shops that stock pre-owned timepieces and rare finds.

Swiss Concept

Swiss Concept on Pitt Street is positioned as Sydney’s foremost authority on Swiss luxury timepieces. The family-owned shop was established in 1995 with lofty standards set on showcasing the best of Swiss watchmaking and luxury, with particular attention paid to premium brands associated with the Swatch Group.

A strong reputation for ongoing customer service keeps the regular clientele coming back for more. It’s that sense of trust and care that has kept the showroom going for decades, matching the unquestionable quality of the premium and limited edition Swiss watches on hand.

Brands: Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Baume & Mercier, Blancpain, Breguet, Breitling, Cartier, Ex-Tensible, Glashutte Original, Hublot, Longines, Montblanc, TAG Heuer, Tudor, Wolf 1834

Address: 90 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9221 6288

Kennedy / Rolex Sydney

Kennedy / Rolex

There are three Kennedy boutiques in Sydney, two of which are dedicated Rolex boutiques while the third stocks watches from other big-name brands like Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Cartier.

With 14 stores across Australia, Kennedy is one of the most recognised names for the country’s most avid watch enthusiasts and, in itself, a stamp of approval. The brand was founded in 1976 by Louis and Martha Kennedy as a reliable hub for well-sourced luxury timepieces and fine European watches in Sydney.

The Martin Place Rolex boutique may be the most frequented watch store in Sydney CBD. If you want to shop for other brands, you’d need to head along to the Kennedy store in The Star Sydney, which is located right next to Kennedy’s Rolex boutique.

Brands: Patek Philippe, Rolex, Cartier, IWC, Tudor

Address: 38-456 Martin Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 (Rolex boutique)

Phone: 02 9236 0411

Vintage Watch Co.

Vintage Watch Co.

Vintage Watch Co. in The Strand Arcade is one of the best Sydney watch stores for collectors seeking something rare and special. Many of the pieces here are no longer in production, given the heritage store is both a customer and seller of luxury watches in Sydney and has been since 1994.

After quickly establishing itself as a fine purveyor of new, modern and vintage watches with a wide scope of the watchmaking industry, Vintage Watch Co. quickly became Sydney’s premier spot for second-hand stock.

You’ll also find many watch accessories alongside these pieces, so even if you’re after a hard-won leather strap, you’ll likely find exactly what you want here.

Notably, the store also offers a 12-month guarantee on all transactions.

Brands: Rolex, OMEGA, IWC, Breitling, Patek Philippe, Panerai, Cartier, TAG Heuer, Longines, Tissot, Rado

Address: The Strand Arcade Shop 28/412-414 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Watches Of Switzerland Sydney

Watches Of Switzerland

Watches of Switzerland is a family-owned watch retailer founded by Eric van der Griend in 1996 out of the UK. Today, the brand has a strong Australian presence with stores in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

In fact, there are two locations for Watches of Switzerland in Sydney – one in Barangaroo in Crown Sydney, and one on George Street, spitting distance from The Four Seasons Sydney. The latter is more generalised with a variety of brands while the former focuses on Rolex.

Note that there used to be a third Watches of Switzerland store on Martin Place, but that was reflagged in 2020 as the largest A. Lange & Söhne boutique in the Southern Hemisphere.

Brands: Rolex, A. Lange and Söhne, Jaeger–LeCoultre, IWC, Cartier, Panerai, Hublot, Piaget, Breitling, Blancpain, Breguet, Omega

Address: 199 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 1300 808 135

IWC Sydney

IWC

IWC opened its Sydney boutique in 2019, just months before the pandemic hit. Owned and managed by Kennedy, the store doubles as a bit of a museum telling the story of IWC alongside spectacular expressions from the heritage watch brand.

A bastion of old-school service, Kennedy has been very discerning with their staff. As such, expect exceedingly knowledgeable service while you soak up the history of the brand and shop for your next prized possession out of IWC’s many collections.

DISCOVER MORE: IWC Schaffhausen Sydney Boutique

Brands: IWC

Address: Shop 2, 84 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 02 9061 4522

Panerai Sydney

Panerai

Located right next door to the IWC Boutique is another Kennedy-managed retailer. This time it’s for Italian-Swiss icon Panerai, postured as the brand’s first Sydney boutique mirroring Penerai stores from around the world.

That translates to a lot of oak wood and brass for a deeply sophisticated interior, coupled with a comprehensive history of Panerai alongside the brand’s many collections. Service here is similarly impeccable so you’ll be well taken care of on your next purchase.

DISCOVER MORE: Panerai Sydney Boutique

Brands: Panerai

Address: Shop 3, 84 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 02 9061 4521

Hublot Sydney

Hublot

Hublot opened its first standalone Sydney boutique in June 2021 right alongside other big-name watch brands that line one side of King Street. As a flagship store, the retail space gets priority stock shipments of both regular and limited edition models, making it the perfect spot for anyone looking to either learn more about Hublot or dial in a bit of wrist presence with your very own piece.

The modern, opulent interior mirrors similar Hublot stores around the world, including the brand’s Fifth Avenue boutique in New York City, Place Vendôme boutique in Paris, New Bond Street boutique in London, and Bahnhofstrasse boutique in Zurich.

DISCOVER MORE: Hublot Sydney Boutique

Brands: Hublot

Address: Shop 5, 84 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 02 9221 0554

Jaeger-LeCoultre Sydney

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Kennedy also operates the standalone boutique for Jaeger-LeCoultre, which opened on King Street in 2019. As the first JLC-branded store in Australia, plenty of efforts have been made to make the space transportative – making customers feel like they’ve just stepped off the streets of Sydney and into the vast Vallée de Joux.

The calming interior and captivating details align with the elegant displays of beloved JLC pieces and limited editions, putting together a literal one-stop shop for discerning fans of the Swiss watch brand.

DISCOVER MORE: Jaeger-LeCoultre Sydney Boutique

Brands: Jaeger-LeCoultre

Address: Shop 4, 84 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 02 9061 4520

Nicholas Hacko / Clockmaker

Nicholas Hacko / Clockmaker

Legendary third-generation Master watchmaker Nicholas Hacko has long been sought for this singular skill in horology. The Sydney-based artisan focuses on the repair and resale of pre-owned mechanical watches of demanding quality, often serving as the source of many rare finds from Australia’s most enthusiastic watch collectors.

Hacko’s own boutique brand, Rebelde, may also be floating around when you step into his Castlereagh Street office, which typically features rarities from the likes of Rolex, IWC, OMEGA, Breitling, JLC and Zenith.

Brands: Rolex, IWC, OMEGA, Breitling, JLC, Zenith

Address: Suite 403, Level 4/67 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 02 9232 0500

Gregory Jewellers Bondi

Gregory Jewellers

There are 14 boutiques for one of Australia’s oldest retailers, Gregory Jewellers. Between them, this instantly recognisable name boasts one of the city’s most extensive watch portfolios and seals that with a robust dedication to customer service and quality.

Although it’s the Bondi Junction store, located in Westfield, that we frequent the most due to its long list of exclusives from top brands like Breitling, Zenith, Panerai, IWC, Raymond Weil and more.

Address: Shop 3015/3017 Westfield Bondi Junction, 500 Oxford Street, Bondi Junction, NSW 2022

Phone: 04 8884 2891

Zaeger Diamonds & Watches

Zaeger Diamonds & Watches

Gunning for the wholesale segment, Zeager Luxury Watches is the place to go when you want wholesale prices purposed for the public. Having been at the centre of Sydney’s luxury watch market for more than 25 years, the brand’s Elizabeth Street showroom has seen many of Sydney’s most prolific watch collectors come through to buy, sell and trade both new and pre-owned pieces.

The competitive pricing across an extensive list of fine luxury watches from brands like Bell & Ross, Breitling, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Piaget is the biggest lure for locals and visitors. But the service is second the none as well, matching the lofty standards that come with such an art as watch collecting.

Secondhand luxury watches are especially hot property at this showroom so expect to battle it out with just about every other collector in Sydney.

Brands: Baume & Mercier, Bell & Ross, Breguet, Breitling, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chopard, Hublot, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Longines, Maurice Lacroix, Montblanc, OMEGA, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Piaget, Rolex, TAG Heuer, Tudor, Vacheron Constantin, Zenith

Address: 101/185 Elizabeth Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 1300 923 437

The Hour Glass Sydney

The Hour Glass

With two very different flagship stores in Sydney, one exclusively for Rolex and the second for extremely high-end pieces from other brands, The Hour Glass has made its presence known amongst Australia’s most avid horologists.

Born in Singapore, the retailer is a constant advocate for every aspect of horology, stocking well over 50 of the world’s best brands including Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and Richard Mille. It’s as much a place you go to learn and discuss watchmaking, as much as it is for actually dressing your wrist with one of the world’s most luxurious and functional accessories.

Brands: Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Hublot, IWC, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex, TAG Heuer

Address: 142 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 02 9221 2288

J Farren Price

J Farren Price

Born in 1942, J-Farren Price has just over 80 years of experience exporting, curating and selling fine luxury watches and jewellery. Founded by John Farren-Price, the legendary retailer has been a resident of 80 Castlereagh Street since 1976.

Forget the fact that just about every watch lover in Australia wishes those heritage walls could talk, this iconic watch store has deep roots in horology. Price not only claims the longest continuous commercial partnership with Patek Philippe but also has close ties with other brands like Tudor and Longines.

The store’s robust reputation amongst some of the world’s foremost symbols of luxury guarantees keen watch buyers will find something new to rave about every time they step off Castlereagh Street and into this fairly modest-looking two-level shop.

Brands: Rolex, Chopard, Hublot, IWC, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Tudor, Vacheron Constantin

Address: 80 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 02 9231 3299

Watch Exchange

Watch Exchange

The Watch Exchange plays in the secondary market on the top of Westfield Bondi Junction, boasting a regular clientele looking for their next rare find. Pre-owned timepieces from brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe line the few display cases that make up The Watch Exchange, given the store-within-a-store is located in Jacobsons Jewellery.

The staff is made up of experienced buyers who strive to provide the highest quality of new and pre-owned watches. Alongside coveted pieces, they also offer repair services, professional authentication and just some good ol’ fashioned advice.

Brands: Rolex, Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet, Panerai, Chanel, Hublot, Cartier, Breitling, Patek Philippe, Frank Muller, TAG Heuer

Address: Shop 5044, 5/F, Westfield Shopping Centre, 500 Oxford Street, Bondi Junction, NSW 2022

Phone: 0424 808 888

Time Keeper Boutique

Time Keeper Boutique

You’ll find Time Keeper Boutique at the entrance of Sydney’s iconic Stand Arcade. Although the store was only established in 2018, its popularity as a secondary market retailer comes without question, allowing watch enthusiasts to buy, sell and trade precious pieces from the world’s biggest brands.

Modern and vintage watches occupy just as much space at Time Keeper Boutique, but most customers come here to find pre-owned treasures. On our most recent visit, the boutique had a great selection of Rolex and Audemars Piguet, even some brand-new HYT models on display too.

Brands: Rolex, OMEGA, Richard Mille, TAG Heuer, Panerai

Address: The Strand Arcade Shop 14, 412-414 George Street, Sydney, 2000

Phone: 02 9233 2740

Tudor

Tudor

Operated by The Hour Glass, which has another boutique in The Strand Arcade, the Tudor Boutique opened on King Street in 2022. This makes it one of the newest additions to Sydney’s ever-growing luxury watch collection, offering Tudor’s finest in a very attractive space.

The iconic hues of black, red and white are displayed in various materials throughout the store, which also features an alcove lounge and library as well as a private sales area. Some of Tudor’s most recognisable ambassadors also have a presence with large photo walls displaying immense figures like David Beckham and Jay Chou.

DISCOVER MORE: Tudor Watches Boutique Sydney

Brands: Tudor

Location: 147 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 8608 2288

Breitling

Breitling’s Sydney boutique was one of the first to reveal a symbolic refurbishment after the pandemic, welcoming customers back to the iconic Market Street store. The classy interior beautifully plays off the displays, which host all of Breitling’s acclaimed collections with staff ready, willing and more than able to assist.

At the tail-end of 2023, Breitling also expanded on its presence in Sydney, stepping outside of the hallowed CBD grounds and giving Burwood Westfield a shot with a smaller, loft-style boutique.

Brands: Breitling

Location: 61 Market Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9221 7177

Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko

Back in 2016, Grand Seiko opened its first Australian boutique in Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building. Yet, in 2022 it relocated to MidCity Shopping Centre on Pitt Street with triple the floor space and more scope to express Grand Seiko’s impressive history.

With another boutique at Westfield Sydney on Market Street, the two stores host a wide range of the brand’s prestigious collections including King Seiko, Presage, Prospect, Seiko 5 Sports and Astron.

Brands: Grand Seiko

Location: Shop 2026C, Westfield Sydney (Shop front on Market Street, 188 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9221 7177

Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin

After opening its Melbourne boutique in 2019, Maison Vacheron Constantin gifted Sydney this impressive three-storey retailer in 2023. As its first boutique in Sydney, the historic Swiss brand now has a massive amount of floor space to show off its sought-after timepieces ranging from high-complication icons to limited-edition models.

Given the importance of this boutique, Vacheron fans should also be able to find some of the brand’s newest expressions and limited editions including the Traditionnelle moon phase, Égérie self-winding and Égérie moon phase.

Brands: Vacheron

Location: 104 King St, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 7205 6090

TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer

Located on the corner of Pitt and Market Street at the front of Westfield Sydney, TAG Heuer’s local boutique recently revealed a complete makeover from the brand’s in-house design and architectural team.

The new avant-garde design takes the classic boutique even further as far as immersive experiences go, using the 114-square-metre boutique to showcase TAG’s legendary and more contemporary line-ups including the Carrera, Aquaracer, Connected and Monaco watches.

DISCOVER MORE: TAG Heuer Opens Flagship Sydney Boutique In Signature Style

Brands: TAG Heuer

Location: 188 Pitt Street Corner of Pitt and Market St, 1090 Westfield Sydney, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 8223 6200

Roger Dubouis

Roger Dubouis

Defined by impressive complications and skeletonised designs, the Roger Dubouis Sydney boutique opened on Castlereagh Street in 2021 and has been pitched as one of the best watch shops in the CBD ever since.

Watch enthusiasts come through daily, ready to spend big on haute horology from this masterful Swiss brand. The space itself looks like a modern art gallery, popping with colour thanks to the beautiful pieces on display. Service is similarly unquestionable, matching the same lofty standards of Sydney’s best watch boutiques.

Brands: Roger Dubouis

Location: Shop 1/60 Castlereagh St, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 7205 0130

Piaget

Piaget

With two boutiques in the CBD – one in Westfield Sydney, and one on King Street’s luxury row – Piaget’s presence in the Harbour City has never been stronger. The 100-square-metre boutique on King Street is the top pick of the two, mirroring Melbourne’s flagship with a head-turning interior that’s as sophisticated as the watch faces themselves.

A great range of Piaget’s luxury jewellery and timepieces is on display, fetching up to six figures for some and displaying a suite of Piaget’s best collections including Piaget Polo, Piaget Rose and Piaget Limelight Gala.

DISCOVER MORE: Piaget Sydney Boutique – King Street

Brands: Piaget

Location: Shop 6/84 King St, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 7233 1316

Omega

Omega

Opened in the second half of 2016, OMEGA Martin Place is a fitting two-level boutique for one of the world’s most renowned luxury watchmakers. With over 847 square metres of retail space, the store is designed to showcase OMEGA as the brand would have wanted.

A-grade service, a large range of classics and modern expressions, and a subtle, calming and minimalist design. OMEGA has brought its exacting standards to Martin Place, sharing a building with some of the world’s most game-changing brands including Apple and Tesla.

Brands: OMEGA

Location: 20 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 8080 9696

Cartier

Cartier

Cartier has a long and storied history with Sydney. The iconic Swiss brand opened its first local boutique in David Jones in 1975, a far cry from the more modern eco-friendly Cartier boutique now located on George Street.

The attractive translucent gold shopfront precedes 749 square metres of pure luxury, designed by Paris-based architecture company Moinard Betaille with a mix of open and private spaces. Everything from the veined Onyx flooring to the vivid colours of the Australian bush has been used to create a thoroughly impressive space, perfect for displaying Cartier’s prized timepieces alongside the brand’s jewellery.

Cartier has even teamed up with the cocktail kings at Maybe Sammy so VIP customers can order bespoke creations from a specially designed menu while browsing the Maison’s collections.

Brands: Cartier

Location: 388 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: 1800 130 000

Montblanc

Montblanc

With one flagship on King Street and the other on Castlereagh Street, you can be sure Montblanc has a big presence on Sydney’s two most popular streets for horologists. You can also find Montblanc at Sydney Airport, in Westfield Sydney and even out in Mascot.

There’s a good reason for that. Montblanc remains one of the most popular luxury brands in Australia, showcasing everything the brand is known for from its iconic pens to perfume and, of course, watches.

Brands: Montblanc

Location: 115-117 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9231 5671

Chopard

Chopard

Chopard’s Sydney boutique is located at 119 King Street, completing the strip’s luxury scene with an essential display from the lauded LVMH brand. The shop may be on the smaller side, but the retail space is used well, showcasing some truly stunning pieces from the brand’s collections and complementing that with top-shelf, tailored service.

The store even hosts Chopard’s acclaimed Imperiale collection with several limited numbered editions for collectors to shop. Many of the brand’s other iconic collections are also displayed in store. And if you can’t find what you want here, head on over to J-Farren Price which also has a great selection of Chopard pieces.

Brands: Chopard

Location: 119 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 8197 6007

A. Lange & Söhne

A. Lange & Söhne

Traditional craftsmanship and a proud display of innovative time-keeping instruments lend great weight to A. Lange & Söhne’s only Sydney boutique. Reflagged from a Watches of Switzerland store, the Martin Place space sticks out beautifully on the strip with natural stone glass and steel elements made to reflect Saxony, Germany.

This is the largest Lange boutique in the Southern Hemisphere, so priority stocks head straight here to help broaden the store’s selection of impeccably handcrafted timepieces.

Brands: A. Lange & Söhne

Location: Shop 1/14 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: (02) 9223 0088