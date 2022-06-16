Tudor’s Australian Love Affair Continues With New Boutique Opening In Sydney

Sydney’s status as one of Asia-Pacific’s hottest watch shopping destinations has just been elevated with the arrival of a new stand-alone Tudor boutique.

The Harbour City has always been a pretty good place to shop for fine timepieces but over the last two years – despite COVID – more and more watch brands have set up shop in Sydney, with the Pitt Street Mall and surrounding streets of the CBD becoming a particular horological hot-spot.

Now Tudor has added further fuel to the fire by opening a brand-spanking-new standalone boutique right in the thick of it on King Street, in collaboration with The Hour Glass.

Located on the ground floor of Ashington Court, a stunning heritage building constructed in 1888, it’s a slick spot that’s decked out in Tudor black and red and filled with the latest pieces from the cult brand – including all the releases from Watches & Wonders 2022.

“After unveiling Australia’s first Tudor boutique in Melbourne last year, we’re thrilled to be also inaugurating Tudor’s first boutique in Sydney. Located in the heart of Sydney’s luxury shopping precinct, this new Tudor boutique on King Street offers Sydneysiders a deep dive into what is one of the most dynamic brands in contemporary watchmaking,” says Michael Tay, The Hour Glass’ Group Managing Director.

Check out the All Blacks and David Beckham goodies in the back. Image: The Hour Glass

Of course, Australians have always had a love affair with Tudor. During the brand’s financial troubles in the 90s, Tudor was forced to pull out of many overseas markets, but its popularity in Australia helped keep the heritage brand afloat globally. So Americans have us to thank for all their Black Bays and Pelagoses (or is that Pelagi?)

Tudor’s new boutique comes hot on the heels of Rolex and The Hour Glass opening a massive three-storey boutique in Sydney – on the corner of Pitt and Market Streets, a block away from the new Tudor spot.

We wonder who’s going to be the next brand to join the fun. Audemars Piguet? F.P. Journe? Watch this space… In the meantime, check out Tudor’s new Sydney boutique here.