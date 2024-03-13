TAG Heuer Opens Flagship Sydney Boutique In Signature Style

In front of esteemed guests and media, TAG Heuer’s new CEO Julien Tornare was joined by Global Ambassador Patrick Dempsey to cut the ribbon on the Swiss luxury watch brand’s new flagship boutique here in Sydney, opening the contemporary new space in signature TAG Heuer style.

Since its inception in 1860, TAG Heuer has established itself as a prominent figure in the fabled world of haute horlogerie and motor racing; the Swiss luxury watchmaker has garnered a renowned reputation worldwide for crafting exquisite timepieces of the highest quality, exemplified by celebrated collections such as the Carrera, Monaco and of course, Formula 1.

The Swiss brand has long maintained a deep connection to the Australian luxury watch market, with as many as 11 boutiques spread across the country in Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne. For the brand, the spirit of avante-garde watchmaking has found its home here in Australia, but for the last few months, its flagship store in Sydney has been enjoying something of a rebrand behind closed doors… until now.

RELATED: TAG Heuer’s LVMH Watch Week Releases Will Leave You Green With Envy

Image: TAG Heuer

Located on the corner of Pitt and Market Street in Sydney’s bustling CBD, the 114 square-metre space was envisioned by the TAG Heuer in-house design and architectural team in Switzerland, completely transforming the existing boutique into an exquisite new space for Australia’s many watch aficionados to enjoy

The Sydney flagship location is one of TAG Heuer’s most important boutique stores throughout the world, offering enthusiasts a 360-degree shopping experience, featuring the full range of TAG Heuer’s most sought-after pieces within the Monaco, Carrera, Aquaracer and Connected collections.

“We’re so proud to reopen our Sydney boutique after a complete transformation, bringing to life our new avant-garde design,” said Van Mulryan, General Manager Australia and New Zealand. “Sydney has been recognised as the leading boutique globally, so we couldn’t be more excited about this elevated space for visitors to immerse themselves in the TAG Heuer world.”

To celebrate the launch of TAG’s new flagship store in Sydney, they threw one hell of a party, inviting global ambassador (and World’s Sexiest Man) Patrick Dempsey to speak to a room full of Sydney’s biggest stars and the media.