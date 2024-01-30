Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer has kicked off the new year in style, preparing six new models for the annual LVMH Watch Week held in Miami.

Now in its fifth edition, the LVMH Watch Week is an annual watch show that presents the latest collections from the Group’s four watchmaking Maisons – TAG Heuer, Bulgari, Hublot and Zenith – to journalists and retailers from around the world.

Released this week in Miami by Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer were the Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph, Connected Calibre E4 and new iterations of the celebrated Carrera Chronograph series and the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon… and they’ve left us positively green with envy.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

An integral part of TAG Heuer’s illustrious heritage within the world of haute horology, the famed Carrera collection is the centrepiece for the Swiss watchmaker’s celebrated releases during LVMH Watch Week.

Inspired by the iconic DATO layout first seen in the 1960s, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph combines the iconic 2023 Glassbox ‘dome’ design with a captivating teal green monochrome look; it’s a nod to the brand’s rich history within motorsport, yet offering a more contemporary look and feel.

Finished with a premium black alligator leather strap, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph is a sporty celebration of the brand’s most celebrated piece and will set you back around $9,500 AUD.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon

Next to arrive in TAG Heuer’s anticipated LVMH release is the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon; an expertly crafted piece that utilises a continuously rotating cage designed to counteract the influences of gravity on the accuracy of a mechanical movement. In short, it’s just too good to hide.

Presented in a larger dial of 42mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon is truly a unique statement piece, excluding luxury with a striking teal green circular brushed dial. At 6, the exposed tourbillon cage is encased within a glass frame for a full panoramic view of this piece’s complex intricacies.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon retails at $34,500 AUD.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4

TAG Heuer’s answer to the increasingly popular smartwatch game, the Connected Calibre E4 offers a welcomed touch-up on the Swiss watchmaker’s modern series.

Presented in a 45mm case, the TAG Heuer Connect Calibre E4 boasts a larger display for increased usability; the watch’s OLED display, encircled by a green polished ceramic bezel, is sophisticated but sporty, offering a load of cool and innovative features. Although this piece comes in a green hue, TAG Heuer has introduced additional watch faces – they’ve even added limited edition pieces and iconic symbols of the brand.

Under the hood, the Connected Calibre E4 mirrors the superior mechanics of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph and Tourbillon launched during the LVMH Watch Week and is available for only $2,500 AUD.