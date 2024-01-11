5 Stunning New Watches From TAG Heuer, IWC & Hublot Drop To Celebrate Lunar New Year

Each year the world of haute horology releases limited edition timepieces that celebrate values inherently linked with the Lunar New Year; where tradition blends with innovation, and the ticking hands of these limited edition watches resonate with the heartbeat of a new lunar cycle.

Guided by the celestial dance of the 12 zodiac signs, the Chinese New Year, also referred to as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is one of the most important traditional holidays in the Chinese calendar. Each year is associated with one of the 12 zodiac signs – a cycle that repeats every 12 years.

This year, 2024, will be the Year of the Wood Dragon; a zodiac symbol known for its power, charm and good fortune, it’s said that people born in the Year of the Dragon possess confident and authoritative qualities, emulating from the omnipotent persona of the mythical creature.

It’s no wonder then, that special edition watches released in celebration of this year’s Lunar New Year would reflect the inherent values that the dragon embodies: Power, Confidence, Ambition and Innovation.

Here we take a look at five of the best new watch releases to herald in the new Year of the Dragon.

Ulysse Nardin Blast Tourbillon Dragon

Image: Ulysse Nardin

During the last Year of the Dragon, Ulysse Nardin first introduced the 88-piece limited edition Classico Enamel Champlevé Dragon; a bold a beautiful piece reflective of the the ethereal creature it represented.

Now, as the cycle repeats itself once more, Ulysse Nardin has breathed new life into its iconic iteration. Presented in a 45mm diameter with Ulysse Nardin’s in-house UN-172 movement, the Blast Tourbillon Dragon is innovation personified; a celebration of the Maison’s métiers d’art to usher in 2024 and the new Year of the Dragon.

Ulysse Nardin Blast Tourbillon Dragon is available online and retails at $160,100 AUD.

Image: Ulysse Nardin

Bell & Ross BR 05 Artline Dragon

Image: Bell & Ross

Evoking the raw power of the Wood Dragon with an evocative laser engraving reminiscent of a tattoo, this year’s release from Bell & Ross is truly a work of art. The BR 05 Artline Dragon features motifs and highly symbolic natural elements – the sun and moon, as well as references to flora and fauna – intrinsic to the Chinese Spring Festival.

Presented in B&R’s signature square dial – a nod to the luxury watch brand’s roots in aviation instrument panels – the BR 05 Artline Dragon is produced with the utmost care and attention and is a celebration of the technical art of engraving that has been practised and revered in China for more than a millennium, with each link in the integrated stainless steel folding bracelet individually engraved before assembly.

The BR 05 Artline Dragon is available for pre-order online and retails at $11,700 AUD.

Image: Bell & Ross

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Titanium Dragon

Image: Hublot

Released in 88 limited edition pieces (8 is a lucky number in Chinese culture), Hublot’s Spirit of Big Bang Titanium Dragon combines the brand’s signature use of abstract colour and design with the rich heritage of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Presented in a 42mm satin-finished and polished titanium, this exclusive timepiece was designed by renowned Chinese paper artist Chen Fen Wen and pays homage to the return of the Dragon through its bright and bold dial that ingeniously layers its hands, wheels, and Hublot’s signature H screws to sculpt a three-dimensional silhouette of an Eastern dragon.

The Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Titanium Dragon is available online for $44,400 AUD.

Image: Hublot

IWC Portugieser Chronograph Year of the Dragon

Image: IWC Schaffhausen

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking that IWC Schaffhausen had opted for an understated approach to the Lunar New Year, but upon closer inspection, the IWC Portugieser Chronograph Year of the Dragon reveals intricate details that make this timepiece one of the more coveted releases for 2024.

Presented in a just right 41-millimetre stainless steel case, the IWC Portugieser Chronograph Year of the Dragon features a burgundy dial, a rich colour emblematic of the dragon’s vibrant fire and traditionally used in Chinese culture to bring longevity and luck.

The IWC Portugieser Chronograph Year of the Dragon is available online now for $14,600 AUD.

Image: IWC Schaffhausen

TAG Heuer Carrera Year of the Dragon

Image: TAG Heuer

In celebration of the 2024 Chinese New Year, TAG Heuer has unveiled two new iterations of its iconic Carrera series to honour the return of the Dragon, limited to just 50 pieces.

Presented in a 42mm dial, the TAG Heuer Carrera Year of the Dragon is produced in an opulent 18K 5N rose gold plated sunray brushed dial reminiscent of the success and luxury associated with the Dragon during this Lunar New Year.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Year of the Dragon is available online and in-store for $32,600 AUD.