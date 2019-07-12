Whilst the United States of America might not have the rich and illustrious menswear traditions that England, Italy and France enjoy, in this day and age they are making some of the finest menswear available.

From surf inspired streetwear, to the world’s finest underwear, the USA has made a name for itself in recent decades for producing brands that know how to do menswear and are now a match for their transatlantic relatives. Everyone is familiar with the likes of Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Brooks Brothers, who’s preppy style defined menswear in the US, but what brands are developing the future style of menswear in the US right now?

There are an array of brands that have recently debuted and started taking a more modern approach to menswear in the US, all of which are contributing to the current and future styles which continue to grow and evolve from its preppy military roots.

Expect more worldly, cultured and cosmopolitan aesthetics much like their European counterparts. It’s this evolution in US menswear that is taking the brands to the forefront of style in the sphere of men’s fashion.

Here is a selection of known and lesser-known brands that are defining the ways of American menswear as we know it today.

Read Next