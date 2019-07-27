THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Chris Hemsworth Shows You How To Dress Smart Casual Like A Nordic God

No hammer required.

Being a part of the world’s most successful film is no small feat, but Chris Hemsworth appears to have pulled off another winner beyond ‘Avengers’ duties – the red camo suit.

Stepping out in Los Angeles for the premiere of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ this week, Hemsworth rocked one of the coolest smart casual looks of the year and he did it with just 4 items of clothing — 5 if you include the watch.

This is no Nordic sorcery, this is simply Hemsworth in his A-list element. Let’s run you through his looks.

Alongside the lovely wife, Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth wore a complete blazer and trouser combo which featured a distinct dark red camo print. You could call it mahogany hue but under light it’s definitely more noticeable. The casual aspect of the look consisted of a simple scoop neck tee in charcoal and dark brown loafers. A pocket square would have helped in breaking up the darkness a bit but Hemsworth has never been big on menswear accessories. Nonetheless it was a slick looking summer ensemble which exudes God-like levels of casual cool.

Being a TAG Heuer ambassador also has its perks. On Hemsworth’s wrist was the Heuer Heritage Calibre Heuer 02 featuring a stainless steel bracelet, chronograph automatic movement and a 42mm polished steel case. With a retail sticker price of AU$7,800, it won’t break the bank for those in the market for a classic looking Swiss watch.

Smart casual God status achieved.

