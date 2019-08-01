He may have spent the better part of the past decade in the USA balling for the the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers but back home in Australia Ben Simmons is a proud product of Melbourne.

In his latest Instagram post Simmons played tour guide to his 4.3 million Instagram followers as he led them through some of Melbourne’s most iconic surrounds. The zoo, the street art alleyways, the, um, helicopter pad? It was a fairly run-of-the-mill approach to an expat’s return home but there was one minor detail that caught our attention.

Simmons paired his bright orange Burberry hoodie under a black gilet vest, ripped black jeans and leopard print Nikes with one of Rolex’s finest – the rare (but not as rare as ‘Pepsi’ bezel) GMT Master II ‘Root Beer’ watch. Retail? In the region of AU$50,000 to AU$60,000 — if you can find one on the resale market.

The watch which is known as ‘Root Beer 2.0’ amongst fans features an elegant 40mm Everose gold case in 40mm bearing the popular ‘Root Beer’ coloured brown and black bezel. The dial is a black affair adorned with the GMT’s signature markings and matching hands. The Everose gold theme flows onto the Oyster bracelet to polish things off nicely.

Need more inspiration on how to rock your streetwear with a rare Rolex? Look no further. Looking to join the queue for the ‘Root Beer’ GMT? You can register your interest over at Rolex. Good luck. You’ll need it.

View this post on Instagram Born n’ raised 🇦🇺 Melbourne, Australia 🐨 😤 A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Jul 30, 2019 at 8:40pm PDT

