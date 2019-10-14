The $178 Men’s Sneaker To Buy When You’re Sick Of Wearing White Sneakers

Whilst the colour has changed somewhat, cream still has the ability to pair almost perfectly with any outfit, yet does so less clinically than a pair of perfect white sneakers. They also come in a slate colour which is just as minimal as the cream but adds a slight tinge of colour. The design is minimalistic with clean, elegant lines that have cemented themselves as iconic in the sneaker world. All in all, this small change has a big impact on your appearance and will help you solidify your status as a fashion-forward gentleman.

If you’re a sucker for quality materials and construction, you’ll be frothing over the Oliver Cabell’s. Made from a mixture of Italian and Spanish calf leather and Italian rubber roles in a factory in Spain they are about as durable and luxurious as they come. Typically, for such a luxurious shoe one would expect to pay well over $400, however, the Low 1’s retail at an extremely reasonable $178. So what stopping you? Score yourself a bargain and take to the streets wearing the next big thing in sneakers, wait too long and you’ll be like everyone else in the heard.

Shop Oliver Cabell $178

Read Next