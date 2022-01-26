The 19 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Boyfriends & Husbands

The most romantic and loved up holiday of the year, Valentine’s Day is almost upon us. Stereotypically, Valentine’s is usually all about men showering their wife or girlfriend with red roses and teddy bears, but ladies: you should definitely get your man a gift too!

Whether you’re shopping for your boyfriend or husband, and whether you want a traditional Valentine’s gift or something a bit more subtle, there are a plethora of gifts out there perfect for all types of men this Valentine’s Day. However, we’ve done all the hard work for you…

So, without further ado, here are the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him:

3/19 Oliver Cabell Sneakers White sneakers are having a major moment in the fashion world right now; actually, they have been for a while. This makes them a perfect Valentine’s Day gift as the fashionable man will appreciate a brand new pair to rock, and the not-so fashionable man will enjoy the practicality of them. Oliver Cabell offers affordable European-made premium shoes, making it the perfect brand to shop from this Valentine’s. Shop Oliver Cabell Sneakers at Oliver Cabell Shop Now Free shipping within the US for orders over $50, and free shipping worldwide for orders over $170.

4/19 Bellroy Wallet If your boyfriend is still using a nylon velcro wallet, it’s time to upgrade it for him this Valentine’s. Australian-based brand Bellroy has a huge range of men’s wallets, all made with premium leather and featuring clever card storage and super slim designs. Any one of Bellroy’s wallets will make a fine Valentine’s Day gift as they’re both practical and luxurious. Shop Bellroy Wallet at Bellroy Shop Now Shop Bellroy Wallet at Backcountry Shop Now Free standard shipping on orders over $50

6/19 Victorinox Swiss Army Knife The epitome of functional, Victorinox knives features a large blade, scissors, reamer, can opener, 3mm & 7.5mm screwdriver, bottle opener, wire stripper and keyring. Trust us, this gift will be met with elation on Valentine’s Day. Shop Victorinox Swiss Army Knife at Victorinox Shop Now

8/19 G/FORE Golf Glove G/FORE is renowned for its luxury sportswear products, and their Delta Force Camo Golf Glove will make an exceptional Valentine’s Day gift, especially for a golfer. Precision-crafted from 100% premium AA Cabretta leather, this glove boasts unparalleled construction, quality, fit and feel. But the most impressive thing about The Delta Force Camo Glove is its awesome camouflage print on the back complete with a complimenting solid charcoal colouring on the palm which gives it a striking, unique look. Shop G/FORE Golf Glove at GFore Shop Now $12 flat rate or free shipping over $100 Shop G/FORE Golf Glove at Carl's Golfland Shop Now Free shipping over $50

9/19 The Crafty Cocktail Smoking Kit This smoking kit makes an awesome gift as it’ll allow your boyfriend to easily incorporate smoky, aromatic flavours into his cocktail recipes. The kit comes with a glass dome, barrel-aged smoking chips, a luxury butane torch, and an old-fashioned glass, and is, honestly, just so cool, he’ll probably be making you a smoky Valentine’s cocktail as soon as he opens it. Shop The Crafty Cocktail Smoking Kit at Huckberry Shop Now International orders over $198 USD ship for free

10/19 Paul Smith Cufflinks Renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. Paul Smith has a huge range of cufflinks that are all resplendent and well-made and will allow your partner to show off his personality in a fun but subtle way. With everything from cars to dogs, chose a pair that’ll resonate with your man; unless you really want to lean into the whole Valentine’s Day thing, then get him the heart-shaped cufflinks. Shop Paul Smith Cufflinks at Paul Smith Shop Now Free delivery

11/19 DR3 x St Hugo Wine One of Australia’s most celebrated wine brands, St Hugo has collaborated with Australian Formula One star, Daniel Ricciardo to co-produce a series of fine wines. Drawing from Ricciardo’s Italian heritage and implementing St Hugo’s ability to create wines of outstanding quality, the DR3 x St Hugo wine range is exquisite and your partner will love sharing a bottle with you during your Valentine’s Day dinner.

Shop DR3 x St Hugo Wine at Dan Murphys Shop Now Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

12/19 Lululemon Training Gear If your boyfriend is a bit of a gym junkie, he’ll love getting premium training gear as a gift. Lululemon is globally known for their awesome activewear, and you really can't go wrong with anything from their training line. We recommend pairing a top and a bottom, like the Drysense Short Sleeve and T.H.E. Short, for an impressive Valentine’s Day gift. Shop Lululemon Training Gear at Lululemon Shop Now Free shipping

13/19 Lumin Skincare ​​Lumin is a premium skincare brand for men. They know that men’s skin is a whole other ballgame — it’s thicker, tougher, and structured differently than women’s. So, using the highest quality, most effective ingredients and Korean cosmetic technology, Lumin crafts products tailored to men’s skin types and formulate regimens that will actually tackle men's specific skin issues head-on; making Lumin skincare an extremely practical Valentine’s gift. Shop Lumin Skincare at LUMIN Shop Now

14/19 The Art Of Ping Pong Bat Set Carved from FSC-certified Rosewood, The Art Of Ping Pong set of 2 ping pong bats have been inspired by old-school sweet wrappers. The bright colours and cool pattern, paired with the fact that these bats are incredibly well-made, is what makes this set an excellent gift for Valentine’s Day, especially as you’ll be able to play together and make fun memories before you head out for a romantic dinner. Shop The Art Of Ping Pong Bat Set at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250