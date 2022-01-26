Gifts

The 19 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Boyfriends & Husbands

Love is in the air... with these gifts.

27 January 2022 by

The most romantic and loved up holiday of the year, Valentine’s Day is almost upon us. Stereotypically, Valentine’s is usually all about men showering their wife or girlfriend with red roses and teddy bears, but ladies: you should definitely get your man a gift too!

Whether you’re shopping for your boyfriend or husband, and whether you want a traditional Valentine’s gift or something a bit more subtle, there are a plethora of gifts out there perfect for all types of men this Valentine’s Day. However, we’ve done all the hard work for you…

So, without further ado, here are the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him:

Miansai Jewellery for Valentines Gift1/19

Miansai Jewellery

If you're wanting a more luxurious gift for your beloved, go for a resplendent piece of jewellery. You can't go wrong with a piece from Miansai; renowned for producing stylish men’s jewellery made from quality sterling silver and plated in 14 karat gold. Whether you go for one of Miansai’s chain necklaces or signet rings, your man will feel loved this Valentine’s Day.
Miansai

Shop Miansai Jewellery at Miansai

Free shipping

Shop Miansai Jewellery at Todd Snyder

Free shipping and returns on orders over $150 within the continental U.S.

Shop Miansai Jewellery at The Iconic

Free shipping on orders over $50. Shipping to Australia & New Zealand only.

Timex Watch for Valentines Gift2/19

Timex Watch

Wanting a traditional Valentine’s Day gift for your boyfriend? Then look no further than a lavish watch from Timex. Your partner will love the classic aesthetic Timex watches have to offer and he'll be reminded of you whenever he wears this practical gift.
Timex

Shop Timex Watch at Timex

Shop Timex Watch at Todd Snyder

Free shipping and returns on orders over $150 within the continental U.S.

Shop Timex Watch at Huckberry

International orders over $198 USD ship for free

Oliver Cabell Sneakers for Valentines Gift3/19

Oliver Cabell Sneakers

White sneakers are having a major moment in the fashion world right now; actually, they have been for a while. This makes them a perfect Valentine’s Day gift as the fashionable man will appreciate a brand new pair to rock, and the not-so fashionable man will enjoy the practicality of them. Oliver Cabell offers affordable European-made premium shoes, making it the perfect brand to shop from this Valentine’s.

Shop Oliver Cabell Sneakers at Oliver Cabell

Free shipping within the US for orders over $50, and free shipping worldwide for orders over $170.

Bellroy Wallet for Valentines Gift4/19

Bellroy Wallet

If your boyfriend is still using a nylon velcro wallet, it’s time to upgrade it for him this Valentine’s. Australian-based brand Bellroy has a huge range of men’s wallets, all made with premium leather and featuring clever card storage and super slim designs. Any one of Bellroy’s wallets will make a fine Valentine’s Day gift as they’re both practical and luxurious.
Bellroy

Shop Bellroy Wallet at Bellroy

Backcountry

Shop Bellroy Wallet at Backcountry

Free standard shipping on orders over $50

Dior Homme Cologne for Valentines Gift5/19

Dior Homme Cologne

A classic Valentine’s gift is, of course, men’s cologne. An alluring scent, Dior Homme is both spicy and woody. With a distinctively sexy fragrance, Dior Homme has key notes of Atlas cedar, patchouli, and vetiver and will put you both in the mood for loving this Valentine’s Day; making it an ideal gift.
Dior Logo

Shop Dior Homme Cologne at Dior

Sephora

Shop Dior Homme Cologne at Sephora

Free shipping over $50

Nordstrom

Shop Dior Homme Cologne at Nordstrom

Free shipping

Victorinox Swiss Army Knife for Valentines Gift6/19

Victorinox Swiss Army Knife

The epitome of functional, Victorinox knives features a large blade, scissors, reamer, can opener, 3mm & 7.5mm screwdriver, bottle opener, wire stripper and keyring. Trust us, this gift will be met with elation on Valentine’s Day.
Victorinox

Shop Victorinox Swiss Army Knife at Victorinox

Theragun PRO for Valentines Gift7/19

Therabody Massage Gun

Let’s be honest; while massages can be quite sensual, it’s usually less exciting for the person giving them. Therefore, this Valentine’s give your boyfriend a Therabody Massage Gun so you can both have fun massaging each other without tiring yourselves out. Specifically designed to relax and help sore muscles, all devices feature a customisable speed range, a handle design that eliminates hand/arm strain, and 16mm amplitude for deep muscle treatment.
Therabody

Shop Therabody Massage Gun at Therabody

Nordstrom

Shop Therabody Massage Gun at Nordstrom

Free shipping

G/FORE Golf Glove for Valentines Gift8/19

G/FORE Golf Glove

G/FORE is renowned for its luxury sportswear products, and their Delta Force Camo Golf Glove will make an exceptional Valentine’s Day gift, especially for a golfer. Precision-crafted from 100% premium AA Cabretta leather, this glove boasts unparalleled construction, quality, fit and feel. But the most impressive thing about The Delta Force Camo Glove is its awesome camouflage print on the back complete with a complimenting solid charcoal colouring on the palm which gives it a striking, unique look.
GFore

Shop G/FORE Golf Glove at GFore

$12 flat rate or free shipping over $100

Carl's Golfland

Shop G/FORE Golf Glove at Carl's Golfland

Free shipping over $50

The Crafty Cocktail Smoking Kit for Valentines Gift9/19

The Crafty Cocktail Smoking Kit

This smoking kit makes an awesome gift as it’ll allow your boyfriend to easily incorporate smoky, aromatic flavours into his cocktail recipes. The kit comes with a glass dome, barrel-aged smoking chips, a luxury butane torch, and an old-fashioned glass, and is, honestly, just so cool, he’ll probably be making you a smoky Valentine’s cocktail as soon as he opens it.

Shop The Crafty Cocktail Smoking Kit at Huckberry

International orders over $198 USD ship for free

Paul Smith Cufflinks for Valentines Gift10/19

Paul Smith Cufflinks

Renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. Paul Smith has a huge range of cufflinks that are all resplendent and well-made and will allow your partner to show off his personality in a fun but subtle way. With everything from cars to dogs, chose a pair that’ll resonate with your man; unless you really want to lean into the whole Valentine’s Day thing, then get him the heart-shaped cufflinks.

Shop Paul Smith Cufflinks at Paul Smith

Free delivery

DR3 x St Hugo Wine for Valentines Gift11/19

DR3 x St Hugo Wine

One of Australia’s most celebrated wine brands, St Hugo has collaborated with Australian Formula One star, Daniel Ricciardo to co-produce a series of fine wines. Drawing from Ricciardo’s Italian heritage and implementing St Hugo’s ability to create wines of outstanding quality, the DR3 x St Hugo wine range is exquisite and your partner will love sharing a bottle with you during your Valentine’s Day dinner.

Shop DR3 x St Hugo Wine at Dan Murphys

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

Lululemon Training Gear for Valentines Gift12/19

Lululemon Training Gear

If your boyfriend is a bit of a gym junkie, he’ll love getting premium training gear as a gift. Lululemon is globally known for their awesome activewear, and you really can't go wrong with anything from their training line. We recommend pairing a top and a bottom, like the Drysense Short Sleeve and T.H.E. Short, for an impressive Valentine’s Day gift.
Lululemon

Shop Lululemon Training Gear at Lululemon

Free shipping

Lumin Skincare for Valentines Gift13/19

Lumin Skincare

​​Lumin is a premium skincare brand for men. They know that men’s skin is a whole other ballgame — it’s thicker, tougher, and structured differently than women’s. So, using the highest quality, most effective ingredients and Korean cosmetic technology, Lumin crafts products tailored to men’s skin types and formulate regimens that will actually tackle men's specific skin issues head-on; making Lumin skincare an extremely practical Valentine’s gift.
LUMIN

Shop Lumin Skincare at LUMIN

The Art of Ping Pong Bat Set for Valentines Gift14/19

The Art Of Ping Pong Bat Set

Carved from FSC-certified Rosewood, The Art Of Ping Pong set of 2 ping pong bats have been inspired by old-school sweet wrappers. The bright colours and cool pattern, paired with the fact that these bats are incredibly well-made, is what makes this set an excellent gift for Valentine’s Day, especially as you’ll be able to play together and make fun memories before you head out for a romantic dinner.

Shop The Art Of Ping Pong Bat Set at Mr Porter

Free shipping on orders over $250

Rimowa Luggage for Valentines Gift15/19

Rimowa Luggage

Maybe you and your partner have talked about going on a romantic getaway, so get the ball rolling by gifting him premium luggage this Valentine’s Day. All of Rimowa’s luggage is individually inspected, comes with a 5-year warranty, features a TSA-approved lock, and is available in a wide range of colours and sizes.
Rimowa

Shop Rimowa Luggage at Rimowa

Nordstrom

Shop Rimowa Luggage at Nordstrom

Free shipping

Aesop Shaving Kit for Valentines Gift16/19

Aesop Shaving Kit

Another traditional Valentine’s Day gift is a quality razor and shaving cream. Aesop’s Shaving Kit, which includes a double edge razor, is expertly crafted with premium materials to guarantee a perfect shave every time. This gift will have your man throwing out his supermarket razors and shaving creams for good, and he'll thank you for his best shaving experience ever.
Aesop

Shop Aesop Shaving Kit at Aesop

Nordstrom

Shop Aesop Shaving Kit at Nordstrom

Free shipping

Adore Beauty

Shop Aesop Shaving Kit at Adore Beauty

Free shipping over $20 in Australia

Hugo Boss Shirt for Valentines Gift17/19

Hugo Boss Shirt

Hugo Boss is renowned for creating instant classics with high-quality fabric, and any one of his men’s shirts will instantly add sophistication to your boyfriend’s wardrobe. We highly recommend picking out a Hugo Boss dress shirt in a classic white or a soft salmon; that way your boyfriend can wear it out to your Valentine’s day plans.

Shop Hugo Boss Shirt at Hugo Boss

Free shipping on orders over $150

Nordstrom

Shop Hugo Boss Shirt at Nordstrom

Free shipping

Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Valentines Gift18/19

Ray Ban Sunglasses

Ray Ban is renowned for producing the most iconic styles of sunglasses, so you can't go wrong with gifting a pair of them this Valentine’s Day. Your man will appreciate the practicality of the gift (keeping his eyes protected) as well as the injection of cool into his style.
Ray-Ban

Shop Ray Ban Sunglasses at Ray-Ban

Smart Buy Glasses

Shop Ray Ban Sunglasses at Smart Buy Glasses

Jomashop

Shop Ray Ban Sunglasses at Jomashop

Free shipping over $100

Godiva Chocolate for Valentines Gift19/19

Godiva Chocolate

What’s more romantic than chocolate? Founded in Brussels in 1926, Godiva’s huge range of Valentine’s Day chocolates are bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world’s finest ingredients. You can even get a red heart-shaped box filled with Godiva’s delicious award-winning chocolates for your boyfriend; which, trust us, he’ll love.
Godiva Logo

Shop Godiva Chocolate at Godiva

