Buying your man a gift is a loaded gun. If you go too flashy and he doesn’t like it, you risk wasting a lot of money. Lowball it, however, and you could low-key sour the relationship.

To help you avoid this (and so that socks, dodgy ties, and indoor plants destined to die a lonely death can return to the uninspired trash-pile from whence they came), we’ve compiled a list of the most unique and functional gifts your hunky half will ever lay eyes on.

How To Choose A Gift He Will Actually Like

Depending on how long you’ve been dating, this could easily trip you up. If you haven’t been together all that long, subtly check for things he likes, wine, for instance, before splurging on a vintage bottle of Australian red. If you’ve been married for millennia, chances are you’ve bought him a fair amount of what he likes already, so time to switch it up a little. Y’know, like you would in the bedroom.

What To Avoid

Lingerie (unless you’ve read this guide), anything you could imagine receiving from your stingy Aunt Susan, a poorly concealed gift for yourself, pointed hints (i.e. a treadmill, deodorant etc.), JB Hi-Fi gift vouchers, or any form of a gift voucher, that requires them to buy the gift themselves.

How To Justify It

Birthday, Valentine and Christmas presents require no justification. Neither do anniversaries. However, if you are impatient to buy your man a token of affection, just make your own occasion; commit credit-card fraud, get in on a money-laundering scheme, lie, cheat, steal, tell him you find his best mate supremely attractive – the options are endless!

Got your excuse sorted? Now just pick your man one of these gifts and he’ll be beaming like a Cheshire Cat.

