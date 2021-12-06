The 23 Best Gifts For Boyfriends That’ll Really Wow Him

Finding gifts for boyfriends is undoubtedly no easy task. As men are complex creatures, finding the perfect gift for them has its challenges and presenting them a gift card just isn’t going to cut it if you truly want to impress your other half.
Whether it’s a birthday gift, Valentine’s day present, a gift for the holiday season or merely a present to say how much you love them, finding a good gift can be tricky. The key to finding ideal gifts for boyfriends is all about choosing something you know they’ll use and something that reflects their interests too.
If you’re struggling with gift ideas, do not fret, as we’ve rounded up the best gifts for boyfriends that range from fitness-related presents to the latest innovative gadgets in the tech industry. No matter what your boyfriend’s tastes are, you’re guaranteed to find something he’ll adore below.
Audi RS e-tron GT Toy Car
For the car lover...
Satisfy your car enthusiast’s needs by giving them Audi’s limited edition toy car that’s an exact 1:18 scale replica of the RS e-tron GT. This model car has been meticulously made and will elevate any desk it’s placed on. However, don’t be surprised if your boyfriend starts playing with it like a child as soon as he unwraps this cool gift. Price: AU$299.
Q Timex Reissue Stainless Steel Watch
For the timekeeper...
But now, this stainless steel watch is back and better than ever, with new additions including a functional battery hatch, rotating top ring, luminescent paint while being water-resistant in up to 50 meters.
Melbourne Backpack
For the man on the go...
It also comes with a designated sleeve to fit your laptop, Magsnap fasteners to keep the bag securely closed, interior sidewall pockets and an A5 document pocket slip. Also, this backpack includes adjustable shoulder straps and padded back panels to make it super easy to carry in transit. You'll struggle to find a more high-tech design.
Low 1 White Sneakers
For the sneaker head...
These shoes are the perfect addition if you need a traditional style to complement almost any outfit. The Low 1 sneaker is a classic sneaker silhouette cut from full-grain leather from Mache Italy. Their Margom Italian rubbers outsoles are highly durable and lightweight, making them super easy to move around in - perfect everyday sneaker for your man to run all his daily errands in.
Orson Pull Bungee Rope Bracelet
For the stylish man...
This men's Orson Pull Rope Bracelet comes in a striking rich blue colour and features a hand-casted sterling silver flat bead linked onto a bungee cord, making it one of the more luxurious gifts for boyfriends currently. Easy to adjust, this bracelet accommodates almost every wrist size too.
Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
For the man who goes to dinner after the gym...
Cut from Pique fabric, this shirt ticks all the boxes, as it's moisture-wicking, anti-stink, quick-drying and feels insanely soft on the skin. Also, this shirt is available in many colours, promising you to go with the rest of his athleisure.
American Mountains Whisky Glasses Set
For the elegant drinker...
If that wasn't impressive enough for you, these whisky glasses are cut from premium lead-free glasses, making them lightweight yet highly durable. Whether you require a post-work beverage or you're staying in for date night, these Whiskey Peaks glasses are the most sophisticated way to indulge while capturing a James Bond essence.
Extra Soft Socks
For the man who likes comfort...
These socks are highly cosy thanks to their Pima Cotton blend that comes with a cushioned footbed and mesh ventilation, ensuring your feet stay cool and dry no matter how sweaty they get. These socks come in various fun colours, prints and patterns perfect for lifting for active and everyday wear.
HERO10 Black + Accessories Bundle
For the adventurer...
With a double frame rate, enhanced low light performance and advanced Hypersmooth 4.0 video stabilisation available in all modes, it's no surprise this model is one of the most powerful go pros ever. The Hero10 Black has cloud connection, and its bundle comes with a magnet swivel clip, a spare battery, 32GB SD card and a camera case for a low price. This is an exceptional gift, especially if your boyfriend wants to capture life's greatest moments.
Theragun Prime
For the man who needs to relax...
This little power machine is highly efficient, as it can operate on full power and be quieter than ever, even if your spouse is sleeping. Also, you can hook your Bluetooth and control its functions all from your smartphone for extra convenience. So, if your boyfriend needs destressing, we seriously can't recommend this item enough.
Charge 5
For the fitness freak...
Thanks to its on wrist ECG app, you can track your heart health and stress management. Additionally, this innovative Fitbit can also help you track your sleep and help you to understand your sleeping patterns better, so you're guaranteed to wake up feeling energised. You'll also get smartphone app notifications to help get you organised and on schedule. There's nothing this device can't do.
Delta Force Camo Golf Glove
For the golfer...
This glove is made from fine Cabretta leather for superior comfort and durability and comes with a rubber patch detail on the TAB. Available in a trendy camo print, and if that isn't tempting enough, G/FORE offers free standard shipping as well.
Ratio Six Coffee Maker
For the coffee enthusiast...
The Ratio Six Coffee Maker can brew up to 40 ounces of coffee at one time and is built to last a long time with its five-year warranty. Its sleek design will also look incredibly cool on any counter space or coffee table.
Black Chrome Carbonator 3
For the hydrated man...
With an easy-to-use design, the lever both carbonates liquid and releases pressure, making the best sparkling water your boyfriend will ever taste! This gift is great because it's practical and will make your boyfriend feel fancy in the comfort of his own home.
BEOLIT 20 Bluetooth speaker
For the music lover...
This sound machine will last up to eight hours before having to recharge, keeping the party going until the early hours of the morning. Beolit offers free delivery and free gift wrapping services to make your life a little easier.
Alcantara Phone Case
For the accident prone...
With a collection of phone cases treated with meticulous detail, inspected ‘corner by corner’, you’ll struggle to find a product this protective. Whether you’re looking to customise your case or looking for a product that’s highly durable yet lightweight, you can expect to find it all here.
Hypto Krypto Futureflex Soft Surfboard
For the surfer...
This board is a modernised update of their iconic Hypto Krypto board that comes with an internal Parabolic Carbon Fibre frame, full grip textured deck and shaped rails. For those in Australia or New Zealand, Hayden Shapes will deliver this board almost immediately, and if you break your board, you’ll get 20% off a new one.
A Night On Earth In Scotland Whisky
For the whisky drinker...
Exquisitely packaged, unboxing A Night On Earth In Scotland will be just as delightful as drinking it, thanks to the beautiful imagery created by acclaimed illustrator Erica Dorn, which features on both the bottle and gift box. Trust us, any man will be simply thrilled with The Macallan’s rich whisky as a gift. Price: $165.
Mick Jagger In Saint Tropez Artwork
For the art lover...
The early seventies proved to be a pivotal time for The Rolling Stones, who relocated to the South of France following the death of their lead guitarist, Brian Jones. The early seventies also saw The Stones launch their own record label and release their famous album Sticky Fingers, making it the ideal gift for those wanting to capture a little nostalgia.
Copper Old Fashioned Bar Kit
For the amateur bartender...
Marshmallow Crossbow
For the sweet tooth...
Porsche Milestones Book
For the car enthusiast...
Written by a mix of car experts, journalists, writers and avid car lovers, this novel brings deep knowledge of the unconventional sports car through insightful text and images. Be sure to snatch this gift up quick.
MasterClass Subscription
For the man who's hard to buy for...
This is the perfect gift if you’re unsure what to get your significant other; as these classes are incredibly diverse, your boyfriend is bound to find something that aligns with his interests and perhaps even pick up a new hobby. Each master class is a tutorial or lecture pre-recorded by experts in their field so that you can stream them anytime at your own pace.