David Beckham’s ‘Sexy Gardener Outfit’ Just Set Instagram Ablaze

David Beckham may be known for his ball bending abilities, his charity work, his wife and his trendsetting hair cuts. However, yesterday a photo his son Brooklyn posted to Instagram, during the Beckham clan’s latest trip to London (presumably for Christmas), got the internet talking about Becks for a whole ‘nother reason.

His sexy gardener outfit.

While appearing as the odd job man of every housewife (or house-husband’s) dreams may not have been Beckham’s intention (who knows, maybe be just really loves Peaky Blinders), that is certainly how many have interpreted the photo, with fire emojis raining down in their hundreds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype) on Dec 16, 2019 at 11:43am PST

The photo was then reposted on Upscale Hype, a celebrity fashion Instagram page, where the love went international, with one commenter asking his friend (clearly a Beckham fan), “Vas dire Beckham que ça fait jardinier?”

Although we’re not exactly fluent in French, this means something along the lines of, “Are you going to tell Beckham that it’s enough just to garden?”

While you take a moment to consider your own Beckham-related fantasy, we’ll inform you of how to achieve this look yourself, if you feel like channelling this “Kale, yeah” vibe at your next house party.

Stepping out in Waltham Abbey, a suburban market town in Essex, London, Beckham’s garder chic comprises a Carhartt jacket and Dior sneakers, straight cut navy jeans and your grandpa’s baker boy cap. Not to be outdone, Romeo wore a Drew House sweatshirt, Original Penguin pants, Alexander McQueen sneakers, and a Hufworldwide hat.

Romeo also used the post to joke, “Finally taller than you” to his dad, to which Beckham responded, “It’s ok @romeobeckham I won’t mention the 2 inch Mqueen shoes [you] have on #notthere yet.'”

Sage advice.

