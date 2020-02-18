When it comes to choosing a gym top, it’s not as easy as just going into your local sports shop, picking up a t-shirt and heading home. There are myriad factors that come into play: what fabric is it made from? how well does it fit? does it fit into your budget? You also need to consider where you’ll be wearing said top, do you workout in the confines of a gym, or do you prefer to keep fit in the great outdoors?

You’ll also find that different tops are better suited to different types of workouts. Runners and cyclists will require something more breathable and durable than someone who just wants to lift heavy weights in the gym. Our preference is choosing gym brands who invest in fabric technology that fight heat and smells, like Lululemon’s Silverscent technology.

We don’t blame you if you haven’t taken all of this into consideration for your next shopping trip, so to make the buying process that much easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best gym tops out there, from globally recognised brands to those you may not have heard of before. Most importantly, all of them will keep you looking your best, even with that awkward face you pull when pushing yourself to the limit.