Just as it’s important to find the right running shorts for your daily workouts, finding the right running top is not a decision that should be made without serious consideration. Get the wrong fit and you’ll wish your run could end as soon as you begin or choose the wrong material and you’ll be sweating buckets from minimum effort.

Where you run will also have an effect on the tops and shirts you invest in. If you choose to run through the city streets, you’re going to want to look as stylish as possible, but if you go off the beaten track, then you’ll definitely want something with a bit more substance.

Besides just because a running top doesn’t form part of your daily wardrobe, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t place as much importance on it. But with a sea of brands, materials and styles flooding the market, whittling them down to the top for you isn’t a decision that can be made easily. That’s where we come in. We’ve scoured the market for the best of the best to bring you the definitive guide to the best men’s running tops and shirts currently available.