We’d all like the strength of an Aztec, the ingenuity of a Nasca, the intelligence of Hippocrates. But when you’re two frappucinos deep into a long, white-collar day, it can be tempting to listen to More Ripped Bros talk about training when you get home, rather than going and shredding yourself.

If you can shove off those laziness covers, though, and find it in you to do both, then there is an ancient nugget of information Joe Rogan, America’s baldest (and arguably most successful) podcaster just dropped that could help you attain greater mental toughness and an increased lung capacity.

Before we get into it we must start with a disclaimer: going from zero to hero, especially if you have underlying medical conditions, is a big no no. But if you are healthy, experimental, and keen to learn, here’s the lesson Rogan just took to Instagram to share.

Inspired by the techniques he learned from James Nestor’s ‘breath’ book, Rogan on Tuesday announced, “I’ve changed the nature of my daily sauna sessions from uncomfortable mind tempering to a slow, rhythmic meditation session. It’s made the time pass by way quicker, and I feel even better when I get out.”

How? With the following technique: “I’ve been doing deep breaths in for a count of 6, and out for a count of six. At first I count the breaths, but eventually I can get lost in the pull and push of breathing in and out until I go into a sort of a trance. When I come out 30 minutes later I feel like I’m on a mild drug and I actually feel energized and relieved of a considerable amount of stress.”

“Doing breath work is something I’ve toyed with for a while, but I’ve never pursued seriously with any regularity until recently,” Rogan added. “Sometimes things find their way into your life right when you need them.”

Just like exercises like running or swimming help improve your heart’s health, breathing exercises can make the lungs function more efficiently.

In fact, lung specialists recommend breathing exercises for people with COPD and asthma because they help keep the lungs strong.

Medical News Today reports, “A person should do these exercises when they feel that their lungs are healthy, to build strength, and continue the techniques if they feel short of breath.”

“Deep breathing exercises may help increase lung capacity. For instance, the British Lung Foundation say that deep breathing can help clear mucus from the lungs after pneumonia, allowing more air to circulate,” (Medical News Today).

“To perform this exercise: Breathe deeply 5–10 times, then cough strongly a couple of times, and repeat.”

“Other exercises, such as pursed lip breathing, can help manage breathlessness during respiratory illness. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, this may help with breathlessness caused by COVID-19,” Medical News Today adds.

“However, researchers have not yet looked into the effects of breathing exercises on lung capacity in people with COVID-19. There is currently no evidence that they are a safe or effective way to manage symptoms of this new condition.”

“Overall, it is a good idea to speak to a doctor before trying any new breathing exercise.”

