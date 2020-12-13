Lewis Hamilton Treats Formula One Like An NBA Pre Game

The 2020 Formula One World Championship was one of the most memorable in recent memory.

Despite The Bat Kiss necessitating a shorter season and some high-profile incidents such as Romain Grosjean’s scary crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix, it was still a highly entertaining year for the sport. To no-one’s great surprise, Mercedes-AMG wunderkind and contender for ‘Greatest Of All Time’ status – Britain’s Lewis Hamilton – topped the driver’s standings this year with a whopping 347 points and 11 first places (that means he won roughly two-thirds of all the races this season).

On top of absolutely demolishing the competition, Hamilton also made headlines this season with his high-profile advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement (which has sparked solidarity both from fellow racers and the sport’s governing body).

Another statement he’s been consistently making this year has been his wardrobe. Just as Hamilton’s made the sport his own, he’s also proven himself to be the most stylish man in motorsport, using his pre-race appearances in the same way that the fashionable men of the NBA treat their pre-game arrivals: as an impromptu fashion show opportunity.

Yesterday, before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last race in this year’s F1 season – Hamilton decided to go out with a sartorial bang, arriving at the Yas Marina Circuit in a stylish monochromatic fit: a matching patterned shirt and trousers from Pyer Moss, Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars; a Prada bucket hat; and Louis Vuitton shades designed by Virgil Abloh.

Pyer Moss, one of Hamilton’s favourite brands, is the personal menswear label of Haitian-American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond. A cult favourite among celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Anderson .Paak, Michelle Obama and Odell Beckham Jr., Jean-Raymond was named Global Creative Director of sportswear brand Reebok earlier this year.

Hamilton often makes a point of supporting black designers like Heron Preston and his namesake label; Off-White and Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh; and Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond. Other brands Hamilton’s been spotted in this year include Christian Dior, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger and of course, plenty of IWC Schaffhausen watches.

Hamilton ultimately took P3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, behind Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas and Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen: a fitting conclusion to the season, as these three drivers were the three strongest for all of 2020. Accordingly, Mercedes and Red Bull were first and second in the constructor’s standings this year too, distantly followed by McLaren with Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris.

