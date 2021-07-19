Sydney and Melbourne are trussed up with rules right now. A necessary sacrifice for the greater good, this has led millions of people to be bored and restless. It has one silver lining though: it’s bringing our inner bartenders to the fore.

But if you haven’t the first clue how to mix a Margie, or nail a Negroni, Australian model Simone Holtznagel is here to save the day.

Simone made headlines last week as she shared how she was keeping herself occupied in lockdown on her 28th birthday, sending the Daily Mail into a spin by pouring herself a glass of Rose wine.

Without getting all tabloid on you, today we’d like to share a few of her cocktail making videos, which should help anyone stuck for inspiration about what to drink during their next round of Zoom calls.

Simone posted two cocktail shaking videos from her Wollongong residence over the weekend. The first featured a pomegranate and gin number called the Killer Queen, which she sourced from @thefitzbulli.

“Can I interest anyone in a Killer Queen?” she captioned the video. “@thefitzbulli are doing take away cocktails during lockdown! Easy pick up, take home and shake baby! Even the most amateur bartender (such as myself) can feel like a total pro.”

The second featured a Spicy Mango Margarita.

“I’m sure one day I will be able to shake a cocktail shaker properly and not shake my tig ol’ bitties about, but today is not that day,” Simone captioned the video. “Besides, @thefitzbulli is the tits. Spicy Mango Margarita to spice up an otherwise dull afternoon in lockdown. @thefitzbulli are slinging takeaway cocktails and let me tell you, its a party.”

Simone has also recently shared a top-notch French Martini recipe.

Simone told DMARGE: “A lot of my work has been rescheduled, so besides working out, really the only thing to do is cook, and what goes perfectly with cooking? Drinking. To me, something about having a cocktail at home just seems so extra and quite luxe – especially in these fucking grim times.”

“I’ll take the small wins like that where I can get them at this stage of our Covid journey.”

“A lot of my favourite bars are doing take home cocktails as well so it’s our duty to support local businesses,” Simone added.

“I’ve been planning out a weekly menu and I will often plan a certain cocktail for a pre dinner drink. It’s something to look forward to and to me, signifies ‘relax’ mode.”

Simone told The Daily Telegraph earlier this year she “gets so much interaction when I post cooking stuff or making cocktails” instead of “half dressed” photos.

“I think it is kind of refreshing for people to see, rather than just another chick half-dressed on Instagram,” she added.

“I could post a photo in lingerie or swimwear every day but it gets old after a while.”

Simone shot to fame in 2011 when she placed second runner-up on Australia’s Next Top Model, before moving to the United States, where she landed her first Playboy cover back in October 2015, before moving back to Wollongong recently.

Simone has previously spoken to DMARGE about brutally shutting down dic pic crusaders on Instagram and how not to sound silly when sliding into someone’s DM’s.

