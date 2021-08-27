Salt Bae Shows Off Forgotten Training Technique Everyone Should Try

What’s old is new.

On that frayed note… there’s a ‘new’ fitness trend sweeping the celebrity landscape. American popstar Joe Jonas busted out a skipping rope just last week (before beginning an international tour with his band) and now the Internet’s favourite butcher and owner of one of the lowest body fat percentage’s we’ve ever seen is jumping in on the act.

Introducing: Salt Bae.

Posting some videos to his Instagram account recently, the Turkish restauranteur can be seen reaping the full benefits of jumping rope, with some of the clips being slowed down to help show off the correct technique. And it’s a workout we implore you to give a go too.

Who needs cryotherapy or Gianluca Vacchi’s Death Ray Treadmill?

Not only can skipping be done practically anywhere, as it requires only a small amount of space and a piece of incredibly affordable equipment, but it brings with it numerous benefits for your health.

Watch Salt Bae jump rope in the video below

According to Crossrope, which calls skipping “one of the best-kept secrets in fitness right now,” spending just a small amount of time with a jump rope can help “support any fitness goal,” including fat loss, endurance, strength and performance.

There is plenty of research to support its benefits too. Science Dailycites studies that claim skipping brings the potential to burn up to 1,300 calories per hour. So if you’re looking for a simple way to shed some body fat, skipping could be the easiest route.

Skipping can also be seen as a ‘safer’ alternative to running, since your body’s weight is absorbed by both legs on each jump, putting less pressure on your knees compared to running in the process.

You may also be surprised to learn that jumping rope is effectively a full-body workout, since it requires the use of pretty much all the major muscle groups in your body: your legs, your arms, your back and even your core and obliques. Switch out your regular rope for a weighted jump rope and you can expect to build up those muscles in no time at all.

Jumping rope can also be likened to plyometric training to some degree, because you jump, land, and immediately jump again, which can cause beneficial ‘shock’ to the muscles. This, again, helps to build their size and strength, and eventually you’ll find you’re able to jump higher and with more explosive power.

It quite literally could be the only workout you ever need to do.

