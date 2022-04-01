What It Costs To Moor A Superyacht At The Monaco Grand Prix

Watch a superyacht guest strut on a treadmill on the deck of their yacht, while watching the F1

Monaco. The billionaire’s playground. The kleptomaniac’s kryptonite. The ludomaniac’s lair. Superyacht city. Monaco is known as a fabulous place to spend money like wild (and to strut on a treadmill on the deck of your superyacht, whilst watching the F1).

Speaking of which, you might be interested to know how much it costs to moor a superyacht in Monaco during the Monaco Grand Prix. To answer this burning question, DMARGE spoke to Istanbul-based luxury yacht manager Candaş Balci.

Balci told us just to book a fairly average berth in Monaco “for F1 week” was around 30 thousand euros “for a 35-meter motoryacht for a place which had no view of track but inside the port.”

Balci explained: “There are different parts in the marina which have different rates depending on where the yacht will be.”

“If it sees the track or not, price changes as well,” Bali told us.

“The berths which directly see the track were around 50-100K euro for the week, which is almost their yearly berth fee in a normal marina.” Candas Balci

Browsing through Reddit’s F1 Technical page, one user posts a link to a photo which purports to give a list of Monaco’s pricing for 2019. The prices which appear in the photo seem more or less consistent with the pricing Balci gave DMARGE.

Another Reddit user said: “My old landlord used to work on super yachts and also happened to introduce me to f1 so I can at least give you an anecdotal response. He said to rent the slip during the race week was around 100k and there was usually a 20k ‘offering to the port master’ as a separate transaction. He called it a bribe but I’m not sure it’s fair for me to use his characterization.”

Forbes also wrote about this topic a number of years back. They reported: “To moor in one of the world’s most expensive marinas during high season, a superyacht owner can be expected to pay up to $4,130 per night, and during prime time events such as the Monaco Grand Prix rates can skyrocket to $100,000 or more for a five-day stay in Monaco’s prime berths.”

Monaco’s Port Hercules has 700 berths. Ac cording to 212 Yachts, “During the Monaco Grand Prix, the port is filled to capacity, with berths booked well in advance of the event.”

212 Yachts also says that to get yourelf a berth you need to complete a port application form. This is a highly competetive process.

“For the best chance of a successful application, it is essential to submit this form as early as possible,” 212 Yachts states.

“In order to do this, you must first select your charter yacht as technical details of the vessel must be specified on the form. Those directly associated with the Formula One, the Monaco Grand Prix and the event sponsors are fast tracked in the process, contributing to the extremely competitive nature of this process,” (212 Yachts).

There you have it: you can add knowing how much it costs to moor a superyacht in Monaco to your list of superyacht knowledge (which should also include knowing what it costs to spend a week on a superyacht in the medditeranean and why travelling around Europe on a superyacht is more stressful than you think).

