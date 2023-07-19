Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Punched More Animals Than Any Other Actor

Written by Finlay Mead

Arnold Schwarzenegger, bodybuilding legend turned Hollywood superstar, boasts a wholly unique record that sets him apart from his fellow thespians…

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of those people who has seemingly accomplished everything and now, in his golden years, has a hell of a lot of things to boast about — from his budding bromances with Chris Hemsworth and MrBeast to his ridiculous supervillain car — the man has got it all. Now, however, it was revealed that the Terminator actor can also claim a one-of-a-kind world record that he may be a little less keen to brag about…

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 75-year-old Schwarzenegger was informed about a record he wasn’t even aware he held, as reported by Essentially Sports. And this isn’t just your run-of-the-mill Hollywood record — awards to his name, box office hits, most oversized Beverley Hills mansion or alike — this particular record involved showing his animal co-stars just what those bulging biceps can do…

WATCH: Despite his age, Arnie still hits the gym like a king…

Known for his wisecracks — of varying quality, I’m sure we can all agree — Jimmy Kimmel didn’t miss the opportunity to take a few little jabs at Arnie, especially when it came to this unique record held solely by the seven-time Mr. Olympia, of which the iron-pumping legend was apparently wholly unaware. With a mischievous smile, Kimmel revealed to Schwarzenegger that he holds the title for “punching more animals than any other actor.”

Quite understandably, the audience erupted into laughter as Kimmel played a montage of scenes featuring Schwarzenegger engaging in a slew of on-screen (and pretty one-sided) battles with animals, ranging from Hercules in New York to Conan the Destroyer and True Lies. However, Schwarzenegger was quick to clarify that no animals were actually harmed during these filming sequences, no matter how convincing his acting may be…

“It’s important to know that we never actually touch a real animal — it’s always a fake or CGI animal!” Arnold Schwarzenegger

While Arnie may have punched bears, camels, dogs, and reindeer — a veritable zoo, it seems — on the silver screen, real-life Schwarzenegger is actually a committed animal lover and dedicated animal rights advocate. In fact, he shares his home with an array of adopted animals, including four dogs, a donkey named Lulu, a miniature horse named Whiskey, and even a pig.

WATCH: The full interview with Kimmel…

The latter two have become internet celebrities in their own right, racking up stacks of fans after Schwarzenegger uploaded photos of them to his Instagram page and had them join him during a number of his pandemic live streams. Hilarious and potentially problematic as this newly revealed record may sound, it’s clear that Schwarzenegger’s affinity for animals in real life soars far beyond the more aggressive edge he shows on-screen.

From sculpting his physique to sculpting a legacy of animal advocacy, Schwarzenegger proves that there’s a lot more than rippling muscle and an unspecified amount of performance enhancing drugs hiding behind those pecs; there’s a big, pig-loving heart too.