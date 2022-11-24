‘Avatar 2’ Breaks Tom Cruise’s Most Impressive Record

Avatar: The Way of Water – the highly anticipated sequel to 2009’s Avatar – has already started breaking records even before it’s made it to cinemas.

As the name implies, the film has a much more aquatic focus compared to the first Avatar film, and much of the film has actually been shot underwater (in typical grandiose James Cameron style).

That’s been a huge challenge for the cast, with most of them having to learn free diving for the film and being required to spend extended periods filming underwater… But one cast member has particularly risen to the challenge.

Kate Winslet, who plays the Na’Vi free diver Ronal, reportedly held her breath for over seven minutes while filming an underwater scene, breaking a record set by Tom Cruise during the filming of Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. We wonder if that’s got him jumping on his couch…

WATCH the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below.

It’ll be interesting to see if Avatar 2 beats the most impressive record set by Avatar 1, though: the highest-grossing film of all time.

RELATED: Where To Stream Avatar In Australia

During its theatrical run, Avatar broke several box office records and became the highest-grossing film of all time (surpassing Cameron’s previous blockbuster, Titanic). It held that title for a decade, briefly losing it to Avengers: Endgame in 2019 – but a hugely successful Chinese re-release of Avatar led to it retaking the top spot in 2021.

Avatar: The Way of Water will arrive at Australian cinemas on December 16th, 2022. It will star Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, who are reprising their roles from the first film. Other big stars appearing in the film include Kate Winslet (as we mentioned earlier), Michelle Yeoh, Stephen Lang and Vin Diesel.