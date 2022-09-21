James Cameron States The Obvious: ‘Avatar 2’ Might Have Taken Too Long

Filmmaker James Cameron has admitted that he’s worried the Avatar sequel may not be successful because it’s been a long time since the first film was released.

James Cameron is undeniably one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. The Oscar-winning director has been behind some truly iconic films – Aliens, Terminator, Titanic… and Avatar.

It’s been thirteen years since Avatar was first released in cinemas and twelve years since it was announced that the film would get not just one, but four sequels. And yet, here we are, and the second Avatar – called Avatar: The Way of Water – still hasn’t been released.

The film is set to hit theatres later this year on December 16th and apparently Avatar 3 is in post-production and Avatar 4 has just started filming. However, many – us included – have wondered if it’s too little, too late.

WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’…

And as it turns out, Cameron himself had this concern too. Speaking to The New York Times, Cameron compared the Avatar sequel to other sequels he’s made before admitting that at one point, he was worried that he had waited too long.

“My personal experience goes like this: I made a sequel called Aliens, seven years after the first movie. I made a sequel called Terminator 2, seven years after the first movie. It did an order of magnitude of more, in revenue, than the first film.”

“I was concerned that I had stretched the tether too far in our fast-paced, modern world with Avatar 2 coming in twelve [sic; it’s been thirteen] years later.” James Cameron

Will Avatar: The Way of Water manage to be as successful as the first film? Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

But Cameron then revealed this worry completely dissipated when the first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was released and quickly got an impressive amount of views. However, Cameron amended he’s still not entirely sure that means the Avatar sequel will be massively successful.

“Right until we dropped the teaser trailer, and we got 148 million views in 24 hours. There’s that scarce seen but wondered at principle, which is, ‘Wow, we haven’t seen that in a long time, but I remember how cool it was back then’. Does that play in our favour? I don’t know. I guess we’re going to find out.”

Indeed, we will find out whether Avatar: The Way of Water smashes box office records in just three months. And honestly, our anticipation to see how successful Avatar 2 is, is higher than our desire to see the film…