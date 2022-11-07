‘Tell Him He’s Dreaming’: Brutal Reaction To Daniel Ricciardo’s Comeback Chat

Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian Formula 1 driver who is set to be ousted from the McLaren F1 team at the end of the current season – and most likely join Mercedes as a reserve driver in 2023 – has made a bold statement on his future prospects. But it hasn’t gone down too well with his fans.

Ricciardo has had a rough second season with McLaren. Despite some promising results, including his most recent seventh place finish in Mexico City, the Australian has struggled, currently sitting 12th in the drivers’ standings.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Riccardo admitted to seeing a psychologist last year in what the driver said was “the most challenging year [he has] had.” But the Australian fan-favourite seems like he is still keeping a clear head amid his tumultuous two years at McLaren.

On Formula 1’s official Instagram, the Aussie was quoted to have said,

“I want to take the time necessary, rebuild myself. If something makes sense in 2024, I’ll come back with a vengeance.” Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo is expected to become a Mercedes reserve driver next year – or even venture into punditry given his infectious personality – but much of the F1 fan base is hoping he will be able to win his seat back in F1.

The top comment on Formula 1’s Instagram post simply reads, “Hope to see him back.”

However, some fans on are sceptical that Ricciardo will be able to do it, with one fan commenting, “If you aren’t Kimi or Alonso is pretty difficult to come back,” [sic]. We can certainly understand the reasoning behind this comment. Fernando Alonso is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers to have ever graced the tarmac, even if his results in recent years don’t quite live up to that status.

The Spanish F1 hotshot has just the two World Championships to his name, but many are in agreement that he deserves a great deal more. Poor cars, dodgy strategy decisions by his team, and increasing competition from younger driving talent has meant Alonso has spent much of his recent career in the midtable and not challenging for titles.

But, when he delivers results like the one at the United States Grand Prix on 23 October, which saw his car take heavy damage, dropping him to the back of the back, only for him to have it repaired and ultimately finish seventh, his legendary status shines bright.

Some fans are doubtful that Daniel Ricciardo (left) can come back to F1 with the same success that Fernando Alonso (right) has in the past. Image: PlanetF1

Unfortunately, for Ricciardo, he hasn’t delivered quite the same level of legendary drives. Sure, the Honey Badger has talent, make no mistake, but is it enough that will cause fans to truly miss him when he leaves McLaren at the end of the season? Judging by the Instagram jury, the answer is no.

Another said, “As much we love Daniel, I honestly don’t think he’ll be at a top team if he takes a year off.”

It is a harsh reality to face that we may never get the Ricciardo back that won over so many fans during his days racing for Red Bull. But maybe a year’s break will do the Australian some good.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ricciardo said, “It’s about getting enough space to rebuild myself. I don’t want to get too deep.

“I am not on a voyage of self-discovery, but taking some time off, going on some journeys and adventures will help.”

Here’s hoping this year is not the last we see of Riccardo donning his Formula 1 overalls, even if the colour is not orange when he returns.