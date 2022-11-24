Fans Urge NFL GOAT Tom Brady To Shoot His Shot With ‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently finalised their “amicable” divorce, something which came after 13 years of marriage (and relatively shortly after Brady’s decision to ‘un-retire’ from NFL). Now the 45-year-old GOAT is single, fans are urging him to call Paige Spiranac, a former professional golf player who calls herself “OG Insta golf girl.”

Tom Brady spoke sombrely to a radio host in the wake of his divorce, saying: “We’re all humans. We do the best we could do.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also said: “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home.”

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

Now though, just weeks after this, some fans are already urging Brady to skip the sadness stage and get straight on the phone.

If I were Tom Brady, I’d call @PaigeSpiranac. 29 years old, incredibly hot, recently divorced and a former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living. And Brady loves to play golf. Now this would be a power couple. pic.twitter.com/BYWbpkrhEJ — dave smith (@davesportsgod) November 19, 2022

Dave Smith, a radio sports personality, said on Twitter that he thought Brady and Spiranac would be sweet together.

He wrote: “If I were Tom Brady, I’d call @PaigeSpiranac. 29 years old, incredibly hot, recently divorced and a former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living. And Brady loves to play golf. Now this would be a power couple.”

Tom could do worse. — Bdadguru (@bdadguru) November 23, 2022

The Internet rumour mill quickly went warp speed, with the likes of The New York Post, Outsider.com and TotalProSports all adding their own fuel to the fire.

TotalProSports wrote: “Make it happen!”

A friend (or follower) of Dave chimed in too, writing: “Dave. I walked 18 in phx open pro am with her. She’s a super nice person.”

Dave replied: “I know a guy who played 18 holes with her at some kind of celebrity event & he couldn’t stop talking about what a nice person she was. Didn’t make a difference if cameras were on or not. He’s no celebrity and she didn’t know who he was, but treated him unbelievably well.”

Paige responded to the pair, not dousing water on their suggestion but not inviting Brady to call, either. She wrote: “You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone’s day better.”

You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone’s day better — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 19, 2022

Youtube account TouchDown said: “Though Paige doesn’t usually talk about her romantic relationships, her response doesn’t rule out the possibility of it happening.”

WATCH: Paige Spiranac says plenty of men – including Tom Brady – sexualise themselves for money

Don’t hold your breath for a Tom Brady Paige Spiranac power couple then, but don’t rule it out completely either. What can be said is that Paige has been thinking about Tom Brady’s body recently, even if not in that way, using him as an example for how, she says, men are often able to sexualise themselves for monetary gain without criticism, while women are generally not.

“There has been a ton of discussion around female athletes and showing off their bodies,” she said. “People are saying, ‘Stop over sexualizing yourself. You’re taking women back. No one is going to take you seriously,’ and I think that is a big stinkin’ pile of s–t.”

“Oh I know what you’re thinking, ‘Paige, a man would never ever show off his body for attention or over-sexualize himself or do it for a monetary gain. Hmm, are you sure about that?”

She then showed a bunch of shirtless dudes, including Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Lebron James.