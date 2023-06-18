A Bad Night’s Sleep Can Ruin Your Health, Sex Life & So Much More

Written by Finlay Mead

We spend a third of our lives doing it, and yet hardly any of us give a second thought to how life’s single most time-consuming activity — sleep — can affect our health and wider well-being. Given that Men’s Health Week is coming to a close, we thought it was high time to set the record straight…

Sleep is a fundamental biological requirement for human health. From elite athletes like Erling Haaland — whose pristine sleep routine is a thing of real beauty — to your average working stiff, sleep is a crucial component of daily life. We may have recently reported that Aussies’ early starts and bedtimes could be saving their lives, but new data has revealed a much more complex, and potentially worrying, picture.

Thankfully, the culture around sleep is changing rapidly, turning from an aspect of life that was almost totally overlooked twenty years ago to an area of intense study and activism as the link between sleep and adverse health effects becomes clearer.

The findings of all that research? To cut a very long story short: sleep disorders and insufficient sleep can have a significant impact on various aspects of life, including overall health, sex life, cognitive function, mental well-being, and even productivity at work.

But what exactly are these adverse health effects? According to the Sleep Health Foundation, there is a lot to choose from. Sleep conditions like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) have been closely linked to seemingly unrelated health issues including coronary heart disease, stroke, atrial fibrillation, diabetes, hypertension, depression, erectile dysfunction, cognitive impairment, and increased mortality risk. Quite the lineup, but buckle up, we’re not done yet: not getting enough sleep can also have a whole host of effects…

Studies have found that sleeping less than six or seven hours per night can increase the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, and heart disease. Sleep deprivation can also impact the body’s metabolism, leading to decreased glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity.

In even worse news, sleep-deprived individuals tend to increase their intake of comfort foods high in fat and sugar — either to compensate for the lack of energy gained from a good night’s sleep or to take the edge off their sleep-deprived stress — doubling down on that initial risk of obesity and diabetes.

Alas, there’s more: insufficient sleep also weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of all sorts of illnesses, all the way from day-to-day touches of flu right up to full-blown cancer. On top of all this, it also has a profound impact on cognitive function and mental well-being. Disturbances in mood, thinking, concentration, memory, learning, vigilance, and reaction times have all been reported in individuals with sleep problems. Ever find yourself struggling to focus at work after a late night or one too many drinks? This is why.

But exactly how many Aussies are actually suffering from sleep problems? Given the nation’s pretty impressive stats when it comes to early starts and early bedtimes, you might be surprised to hear that the prevalence of sleep issues is a significant concern.

New data reveals that around 45% of Australian adults experience inadequate sleep, either in terms of duration or quality, with diagnosed sleep apnea affecting 8% of adults. The survey also found that the average reported sleep time is 7 hours, with 12% of individuals sleeping less than 5-and-a-half hours every single night.

Why is this the case? Scientists reckon it has a lot to do with the emergence of a so-called “24/7 society”, whereby long or unorthodox working hours and the intense labour of domestic duties work in tandem with social media, internet-enabled devices, and an increasing reliance on energy drinks to make getting to sleep hard and staying asleep even harder.

Though we understand you may not be in a position to radically alter your working schedule or list of chores at home, there are a few things you can do to increase your odds of some good shut-eye…

Doom and gloom aside, here are some starting points for getting better kip: according to specialists, establishing a consistent sleep schedule is key. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. You can also try creating a bedtime routine, such as reading a book or taking a warm bath, signalling to your body that it’s time to unwind.

Ensure your sleep environment is optimal by keeping the room cool, dark, and quiet while limiting exposure to electronic devices before bed wherever you can. Finally, steer clear of caffeine, nicotine, and heavy meals close to bedtime.

It’s time to wake up to the reality that those precious hours of shut-eye can make or break our health and well-being. Let’s bid farewell to restless nights, embrace bedtime routines, and avoid those late-night temptations. Remember, a well-rested individual is a force to be reckoned with. May your dreams be as inspiring as the days that await you…