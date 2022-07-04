Nick Kyrgios Now Has 7/1 Odds Of Winning Wimbledon, According To Bookmakers

Nick Kyrgios has a half (or, should that be, one seventh…) decent shot at winning one of the most prestigious trophies in tennis, if some bookmakers’ odds are anything to go by.

According to BettingOdds.com, Nick Kygrios now has a 1/7, or roughly a 10.4 percent chance of winning Wimbledon and if he does manage to pull off the feat, it will mark his very first Grand Slam victory.

Image: BettingOdds.com

Taking the average of the betting odds currently being offered by some of the top bookmakers, Nick Kyrgios has a 10.4 percent change of winning the Gentlemen’s Singles title. While he has, quite naturally, been given less of a chance of winning the tournament than tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, we’re pretty sure he’ll love being handed the third-best chance.

Kyrgios, as both tennis fans and those who couldn’t care less, should know by now, has a unique style of play both on and off the court. One minute he’ll be serving underhand and the next he’ll be spitting in the direction of the crowd – making him one of the most talked-about tennis players in Australia.

His ranking might not be crazy high at number 76 in the world (fellow Australian players Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth are currently both ranked higher) but Kyrgios confidently claims he is currently the best men’s player on the grass surface right now. Nick Kyrgios could actually come up against de Minaur in the Quarter Finals if both of them win their Fourth Round matches against Brandon Nakashima and Cristian Garin, respectively.

While he might be lucky that Roger Federer is currently out with an injury, he still has world numbers 3 and 4, Djokovic and Nadal, to potentially face in his quest for his maiden Grand Slam trophy, and assuming both win their next couple of matches, could face Nadal in the semi-finals.

Still, 10 percent is better than nothing, so we’ll be keeping our eyes glued to the screen to see how far the outspoken tennis player from Canberra can go.