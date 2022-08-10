Forget Cigarette Breaks: This Small Business Offers Masturbation Breaks

Employers around the globe are struggling to lure people back to the office post-COVID – perhaps more businesses should follow the lead of this Spanish office and offer masturbation breaks...

Last year, Erika Lust, founder and CEO of adult entertainment company Erika Lust Films, started to offer her employees half-hour daily masturbation breaks in a bid to ‘normalise’ masturbation last year, and even set up a private ‘masturbation station’ in her Barcelona office, Indy100 reports.

Coming into 2022 (pun entirely intended) the practice is still going strong, with employees claiming it helps to relieve stress, resulting in “less aggression” and “more productivity” in the workplace. Lust has even turned it into a promotional opportunity, with sex toy brands sending the office free product to support the practice.

Obviously, a porn studio’s workplace culture is likely to be more libertine and open-minded than your average office – but could offering masturbation breaks work for other businesses? ‘Wankos’ instead of ‘smokos’?

Erika Lust and some of her employees on set. Image: Marie Clare

It might seem funny but there are actually some serious productivity benefits to be found by letting your employees indulge in a bit of self-pleasure.

Masturbating to climax makes your brain release dopamine, which makes you feel good and improves your mood, as well as oxytocin, which lowers your cortisol levels, the body’s main stress hormone, Psychology Today relates.

It also releases endorphins, which also relieve stress as well as help us focus and improve our decision-making. We’ve all heard of ‘post-nut clarity’ – turns out it’s real and quantifiable.

Focused, happy employees – what more could you want? It’s also far healthier than smoking…